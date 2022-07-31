5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO