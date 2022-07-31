Body camera footage released after woman dies following fall from patrol car

www.wfmz.com
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, who died four days after falling out of a moving police cruiser. Grier died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Her death came after she suffered significant injuries from falling out of a patrol car driven by two deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 13 WMAZ reported.
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
Georgia deputies failed to shut the door of a patrol car while they were taking a woman into custody this month, resulting in her falling out of the moving vehicle and dying, state officials said in a report released Wednesday. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was having a mental health episode...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced cops failed to close the door before Brianna Grier fell out of a moving patrol car. Bodycam footage shows officers searching for a Bluetooth device instead of securing Grier in a seatbelt.
One of the doors of the police car wasn't closed as officers drove off, investigators said on Wednesday.
The family of Brianna Marie Grier wants answers as cruisers are always supposed to be locked. A family is demanding answers after a Georgia woman died while in police custody earlier this month. On July 15, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier from her a residence...
