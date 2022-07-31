ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Body camera footage released after woman dies following fall from patrol car

 3 days ago
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Black Enterprise

Georgia Woman Dies After Falling Out Of Patrol Car Despite Requirement For Locked Doors

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, who died four days after falling out of a moving police cruiser. Grier died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Her death came after she suffered significant injuries from falling out of a patrol car driven by two deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 13 WMAZ reported.
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
The Independent

Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated

The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
The Independent

Florida police sergeant who grabbed fellow officer by the throat charged with assault

A Florida police sergeant who was caught on body camera footage last year grabbing a fellow officer’s throat during an arrest has been charged with battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, officials said.Christopher Pullease was also charged Thursday with one count of tampering with evidence and assault on a civilian male, the Broward State Attorney’s office said in a statement about the 19 November 2021 incident.“The sergeant is accused of intentionally touching or striking the female police officer against her will, assaulting her by holding pepper spray up to her face, and assaulting the civilian male by...
