Verstappen credits Red Bull strategy for unexpected win

Alpine says Oscar Piastri will replace Fernando Alonso for 2023... but Piastri has denied the move. Wait, what?
Been a busy few days in F1, hasn’t it? First Sebastian Vettel announced he was retiring at the end of the season, then Aston Martin poached Fernando Alonso from Alpine out of the blue. Now this. “Oscar is a bright and rare talent,” said team principal Otmar Szafnauer. “We...
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
Formula 1: Alpine tabs Oscar Piastri for 2023 while Piastri says he won't race for the team
There’s now another major motorsports contract saga. And this time it’s in Formula 1. Alpine said Tuesday that reserve driver Oscar Piastri would take over for Fernando Alonso in 2023. Alonso said Monday that he would drive for Aston Martin and replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel. The announcement...
Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, per report
Aston Martin wasted little time in filling the seat Sebastian Vettel will be walking away from at the end of the 2022 season. The Silverstone-based team owned by Lawrence Stroll has signed two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso to a multi-year deal, Formula1.com reported. Alonso will take over in...
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Meet The Ferrari 296 GT3: Maranello's All-New 600-HP Racer
After teasing us with a shadowy image in March this year, Ferrari has finally pulled the cover off the all-new 296 GT3, a factory-prepared race car based upon the beautiful 296 GTB. The latest in a long line of motorsport-ready Ferraris, the 296 GT3 serves as a replacement for the 488 GT3 and is the first prancing horse to hit the track with a six-cylinder engine since the 246 SP was discontinued.
Alonso named Vettel's replacement at Aston Martin F1 team
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team on Monday named Fernando Alonso as its replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the squad and the sport at the end of the 2022 season to spend more time with his young family. Alonso, who turned 41 this year, signed a multi-year contract...
Rossi, Andretti Autosport penalized for technical infraction at IMS road course
The NTT IndyCar Series has announced a $25,000 fine to Alexander Rossi, winner of Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix, the loss of 20 points for the Californian in the Drivers’ championship and 20 points have also been taken from the Andretti Autosport team in the Entrants’ championship for a post-race technical inspection failure the No. 27 Honda.
When is the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa?
The Formula One season returns after the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings. The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third as he was outdone on strategy by Red Bull and...
George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season
Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.
Alonso shares the "same ambitions and values" as Aston Martin - Stroll
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he signed Fernando Alonso to a multi-year contract because the pair share the same commitment and ambition. Alonso has been signed from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The moves come at a time when Aston is ninth in the constructors’ championship and Alonso recently turned 41, but Stroll says it is the calibre of driver that the team wanted and the Spaniard showed he was committed to the project.
Pierson soaking up first year of sportscar racing
Josh Pierson, the 16-year-old rookie doing double-duty in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship, is trying to learn as much as he can in his first year of sportscar racing. In October of 2021, Pierson was completing his second season of USF2000 with 45-minute sprint races....
Formula 1: 5 worst moments of Ferrari’s lost season
With nine races left in the 2022 Formula 1 season, Ferrari have squandered a once promising campaign and are now at risk of being overtaken by Mercedes. Much like their engines, Ferrari’s 2022 Formula 1 season has gone up in smoke. The team started off on a hot streak...
Russell pragmatic after failing to convert first pole in Hungary
George Russell believes third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton in the Hungarian Grand Prix was a fair result despite leading more than half of the race from pole position. Hamilton started from seventh on the grid but climbed through to finish second to Max Verstappen, who won from 10th. Russell led the opening stages and only lost out to Charles Leclerc around the halfway point of the race but after picking up his fifth podium of the season the former Williams driver had no complaints about dropping two places from his starting position.
Alpine believes it is ‘legally correct’ with Piastri announcement
Alpine says it believes it is “legally correct” in its position having announced Oscar Piastri as one of its race drivers for 2023, despite the Australian refuting the claim. Piastri was announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon, despite Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer having admitted earlier...
