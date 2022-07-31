Ooh la la! American home buyers look to France

France is huge and varied – perhaps that’s why it’s been the world’s most popular holiday destination for years. It boasts a diverse and beautiful landscape, plenty of space, excellent food and drink, good weather (depending on where you go) and its people have an infectious passion for art, culture, heritage and tradition. Talking of infectious passion, there’s a romance about France and its language, and an intensity and emotion in its people, that can make us Brits feel a little prudish. The French seem to value things we used to value – the things we would still value if...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO