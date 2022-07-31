Miami man whose truck ran out of gas on I-95 killed by hit-and-run driver in Broward

A Miami man died and another is seriously injured after someone driving a car hit the two — and kept going — as they attempted to refill a truck’s gas tank on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A box truck was going southbound near Hallandale Beach Boulevard when it ran out of gas and parked on the right shoulder, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The truck driver and two male passengers left the vehicle, got a gallon of gas from a nearby gas station and returned to the highway.

As they were trying to pour gas around 3:15 a.m., a dark colored sedan struck the 34-year-old truck driver and one of the passengers standing on the white solid shoulder line, FHP said. After the crash, deputies say the unidentified driver of the sedan kept going without stopping to help the victims.

The truck driver died on scene and a 43-year-old male passenger from West Park was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in serious condition, the agency said. The other passenger, deputies say, was able to avoid the collision and injuries.

Authorities said the make and model of the sedan is unknown , and the victims’ names weren’t released.

Anyone with information about this crash may call the Florida Department of Transportation’s Road Ranger Service Patrol by dialing *347.