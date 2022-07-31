ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Miami man whose truck ran out of gas on I-95 killed by hit-and-run driver in Broward

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A Miami man died and another is seriously injured after someone driving a car hit the two — and kept going — as they attempted to refill a truck’s gas tank on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A box truck was going southbound near Hallandale Beach Boulevard when it ran out of gas and parked on the right shoulder, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The truck driver and two male passengers left the vehicle, got a gallon of gas from a nearby gas station and returned to the highway.

As they were trying to pour gas around 3:15 a.m., a dark colored sedan struck the 34-year-old truck driver and one of the passengers standing on the white solid shoulder line, FHP said. After the crash, deputies say the unidentified driver of the sedan kept going without stopping to help the victims.

The truck driver died on scene and a 43-year-old male passenger from West Park was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in serious condition, the agency said. The other passenger, deputies say, was able to avoid the collision and injuries.

Authorities said the make and model of the sedan is unknown , and the victims’ names weren’t released.

Anyone with information about this crash may call the Florida Department of Transportation’s Road Ranger Service Patrol by dialing *347.

IN THIS ARTICLE

CBS Miami

Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

FHP: Man hit by car, flies off I-95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was thrown off an Interstate 95 overpass in northwest Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say he was either riding a motorcycle or ATV on the shoulder when a driver struck him. The force of the...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

