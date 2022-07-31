ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Police release photo of theft suspect at a Merced tire shop and ask for public’s help

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

Authorities have asked for the public’s help as they investigate a reported strong-arm robbery at a Merced tire shop.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. Saturday to Nacho’s Tire Shop at 55 W. 16th St. for a report of a strong-arm robbery, according to a Merced Police Department news release .

According to police, a man allegedly assaulted an employee and stole a tire and wheel rim valued at about $190. The man is said to have fled the area in a gray Dodge Charger with license plate number 7YUB587.

The victim reportedly chased after the man and was able to capture a photo of him, according to police.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact officer J. Lopez at 209-385-6905 or lopezj@cityofmerced.org . Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725 .

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
turlockcitynews.com

Suspicious Vehicle Contact Leads to Felony Warrant and Weapon Arrests

At about 10:12 pm Thursday night, Turlock Police investigators near Arco AMPM, 2219 Lander Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle in the parking lot which was occupied by a man they recognized to have a felony warrant, so they got out with it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s two...
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Dodge
turlockcitynews.com

Unlicensed Driver Arrested After Backing into Unmarked Police Vehicle

At about 4:32 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with no injuries at the intersection of East Monte Vista Avenue and Colorado Avenue, Turlock, after one of their own captains had his work vehicle backed into. When officers arrived on scene, they...
TURLOCK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Recent notable arrests in Madera

Originally published as a City of Madera Police Department Facebook post:. “During the last two weeks, the Madera Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and Detective Unit have been hard at work. Below are a few notable arrests, which have undoubtedly made a positive impact within our community. On 7/7/22,...
MADERA, CA
davisvanguard.org

Alleged Repeat Counterfeiter Pleads No Contest after Found with Counterfeit Bills

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Monday accepted a no-contest plea for an alleged counterfeiter, placing her on two years of felony probation until further sentencing for being found in possession of counterfeit bills with intent to defraud—even after the accused’s previous counterfeiting charges last year.
CERES, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area

A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ricardo Chavez Injured, Luis Dominguez Arrested after DUI Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]

Man Hospitalized after Fiery Hit-and-Run Collision near Olive Avenue. Just after 6:00 p.m., police received a collision report just west of Olive Avenue on July 26th. Per reports, Dominguez was heading east on Santa Fe Avenue in a 2002 Ford Mustang. For reasons unknown, he suddenly veered into the oncoming lane where he collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Nissan.
MERCED, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
1K+
Followers
52
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy