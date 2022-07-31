Mississippi State Baseball Adds VCU Shortstop Connor Hujsak from Transfer Portal

VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Former VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak committed to Mississippi State's baseball program out of the transfer portal on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior served as a two-year starter for the Rams. Hujsak helped lead his team to a 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship victory and two NCAA Tournament appearances -- one of which was in the 2021 Starkville Regional.

As a freshman, Hujsak posted a batting average of .239 with 42 hits, 35 RBI and 42 runs scored. More than half of his hits were for extra bases: the slugger slammed seven home runs over the wall and racked up 12 doubles and three triples. Hujsak also demonstrated solid plate discipline and quick speed, walking 25 times and stealing eight bases. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team at the end of the season.

Hujsak improved his game tremendously in 2022, raising his batting average to .289 and totaling 73 hits, 55 RBI, 20 doubles and 12 home runs. Four of his home runs came in a span of two games in the Chapel Hill Regional against Georgia and North Carolina. The infielder posted a .526 slugging percentage to end the year and stole 17 bases.

Mississippi State has put together a talented group of transfers since the Diamond Dawgs saw their season come to an end in May. Hujsak will join former VCU pitcher Tyler Davis in Starkville, as well as an assortment of position players and pitchers including Colton Ledbetter, Will Hoyle, Amani Larry, Nate Dohm, Landon Gartman and Aaron Nixon.