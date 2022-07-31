ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Baseball Adds VCU Shortstop Connor Hujsak from Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZlI0_0gzi8Q0d00

VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Former VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak committed to Mississippi State's baseball program out of the transfer portal on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior served as a two-year starter for the Rams. Hujsak helped lead his team to a 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship victory and two NCAA Tournament appearances -- one of which was in the 2021 Starkville Regional.

As a freshman, Hujsak posted a batting average of .239 with 42 hits, 35 RBI and 42 runs scored. More than half of his hits were for extra bases: the slugger slammed seven home runs over the wall and racked up 12 doubles and three triples. Hujsak also demonstrated solid plate discipline and quick speed, walking 25 times and stealing eight bases. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team at the end of the season.

Hujsak improved his game tremendously in 2022, raising his batting average to .289 and totaling 73 hits, 55 RBI, 20 doubles and 12 home runs. Four of his home runs came in a span of two games in the Chapel Hill Regional against Georgia and North Carolina. The infielder posted a .526 slugging percentage to end the year and stole 17 bases.

Mississippi State has put together a talented group of transfers since the Diamond Dawgs saw their season come to an end in May. Hujsak will join former VCU pitcher Tyler Davis in Starkville, as well as an assortment of position players and pitchers including Colton Ledbetter, Will Hoyle, Amani Larry, Nate Dohm, Landon Gartman and Aaron Nixon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss

247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Mississippi State, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Mississippi State, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
wcbi.com

Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selections begin for Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial. Curtis Lathan was scheduled to go to trial earlier this year but investigators made another arrest in the case just before that trial was scheduled to start. Lathan was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
LEE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
WJTV 12

Specialty vehicle manufacturing facility to open in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The $15.9 million project is expected to create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash

Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
CARTHAGE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Rams#College Baseball#Transfer Portal#Ncaa Tournament#Rbi
wtva.com

Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus. Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus teen charged with shooting into car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is accused of shooting into a car in Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, 18-year-old Myquel Guyton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened on July 27 on 20th Street near Sim Scott Park. The police department did...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
kicks96news.com

Rape and Armed Robbery Arrests in Neshoba County

RAAD ABDORABAA ALI, 19, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $0. DAWANA RENEE BUDD, 54, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $600. ROSEMARY CARTER, 46, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, Indictment. Bond $50,000, $0. ALEYANDRO CLEMONS, 18,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Bond denied for woman charged in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for a woman charged in a Columbus homicide. 51-year-old Carla Marie Hunt is charged with murder. She remains in the Lowndes County jail. Hunt was indicted for accessory after the fact in a 2018 manslaughter case. That is the reason her bond...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police cameras capture shooting at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police cameras capture another shooting near a busy park. Officers were called to Sim Scott Park about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured in the gunfire. Investigators believe the unidentified gunman shot at someone inside of a vehicle. No arrest has been made.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
TUPELO, MS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
586
Followers
795
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy