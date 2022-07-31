Kevin Love and Kate Bock continue magical summer, share photos of their adventures in Tanzania

cavaliersnation.com
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues The `Revenge Tour' With Russell Westbrook
Here's a look back at when Oladipo first started the revenge tour earlier this summer:. "Despite not reaching their goal and making the finals, one positive thing is Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is healthy for the first time in two offseasons. Oladipo recently posted a video of him working...
Cleveland Cavaliers 10 Best Sneakers This Season
Ranking the top ten sneakers worn by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 NBA season.
FOX Sports
Will LeBron leave Lakers for third stint with Cavs? | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension this Thursday with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, according to Brian Windhorst, the Cleveland Cavaliers should not be ruled out as a possibility of where LeBron ends his career. The NBA insider said the Cavs are setup perfectly next offseason with cap space to make a move for LeBron if he decides to not sign an extension with the Lakers. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict whether they see LeBron leaving L.A. for his third stint in Cleveland or not.
LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted to his Instagram story on Monday. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in April.
Washington Wizards Are Reportedly Interested In Pairing Collin Sexton With Bradley Beal
After securing their franchise player on a long-term deal, the Washington Wizards have to be feeling better about the future of their team. Without having to worry about Beal or where he might land, they can put all of their energy into building the best possible team around him. Apparently,...
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova back in the NBA
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is back in the NBA. One of the most popular Cleveland Cavaliers of the last 15 years is back in the NBA, as Matthew Dellavedova has signed with the Sacramento Kings. The Australian-born Dellavedova returned to the National Basketball League of Australia for the 2021-2022 season. In doing so, he brought his stock back up and garnered the interest of the Kings.
Report: Wizards are among teams with Collin Sexton on their radar
The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz are two of the teams reportedly with Collin Sexton on their radar this offseason. Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, reportedly has an offer on the table from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it is well below what he was expecting to be paid this offseason.
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Russell Westbrook signs with agent Jeff Schwartz
Russell Westbrook has selected one of the most prominent agents in professional sports as his new representative. Westbrook has signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. Westbrook parted ways with Thad Foucher last month. Foucher, who had represented Westbrook since he entered the league in...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Release New Uniforms
The Golden State Warriors have released their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. This past season, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant Markets Remain Quiet)
We have officially reached the dog days of the NBA offseason. While fans wait for the Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and ... Collin Sexton (?) dominoes to fall this offseason, our best basketball action has been watching various players tear it up in the Drew League this summer. Not much...
Report: Cavs would want reunion with LeBron James to be on ‘shared terms’ unlike 2014 situation
Recently, there has been a lot of speculation about the idea of a future reunion between LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. James could potentially join the Cavs as an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason, and there has already been some chatter about whether or not the Cavs would be interested in a reunion.
247Sports
LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision
The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
