Interest in Paul Blackburn growing ahead of trade deadline?

whitecleatbeat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Xander Bogaerts calls out Red Sox front office for trade deadline moves
The Boston Red Sox made some peculiar moves at the trade deadline this year and All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts called them out for it. The Boston Red Sox made some moves that a lot of people outside of the organization question and for good reason. They traded for Padres first...
Brian Cashman’s explanation of Jordan Montgomery trade doesn’t help Yankees fans
You don’t say … an explanation from the New York Yankees that tells the fans nothing, inspires no confidence, and leaves them more confused than when they first raised an eyebrow? Can’t say that’s a surprise, especially when we don’t even think the Yankees knew what they were doing when they traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery for injured outfielder Harrison Bader.
Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded
Noah Syndergaard sent out a tweet that went viral after he was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies. The former All-Star has also played for the New York Mets.
Padres GM AJ Preller explains how Juan Soto trade came to be
Pulling off the Juan Soto trade was extra complicated for Padres GM AJ Preller considering all the media coverage at every step. Trading for a 23-year-old superstar is no easy feat, especially with competition from around the league trying to make something happen. The Padres got it done on Tuesday,...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0