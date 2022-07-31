ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'In these situations, every second counts': Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead

ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago
abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

BORGER, Texas -- A long-lost four-legged family member who was taken from its own home nearly five years ago is about to be reunited with its Texas family. Animal control officials in Borger, Texas, which is more than 600 miles away from Baytown, Texas, where the dog was lost, said a German shepherd named Sheba was located Monday in the town of a little over 12,500 people.
BORGER, TX
ABC7 Chicago

The best ways to see sharks up close!

HOUSTON, Texas -- They may be the fiercest predators in the ocean, but sharks are also among the most threatened species in the world. That's why Houston's Downtown Aquarium and Lake Jackson's Sea Center Texas are working to teach both kids and adults about the importance of shark conservation. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC7 Chicago

A mix historic charm and modern comforts at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast.

Galveston, Texas -- A veteran and her husband blend historic and modern at the Coppersmith Inn bed and breakfast in Galveston. The home was built in 1887 and still has many original features as its survived 136 years of hurricanes. It was built by architect Alfred Muller, who built many famous buildings on Galveston Island. The home changed hands several times before becoming a bed and breakfast in 1994. The current owners, Theressa and Derick Stonecipher, bought the Coppersmith Inn in October of 2019 and have spent the last few years trying to modernize the amenities of the inn, while keep some of the original features including the homes rounded arches, the elaborate curved staircase, and some original colored windows. Theressa served in the Navy for nine years before heading to Galveston. She met Derick working at the same place. The bed and breakfast have five guest rooms.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy