Bicyclist killed in New Port Richey hit-and-run

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in New Port Richey.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on either Friday or Saturday on Scenic Drive, north of Jasmine Boulevard. FHP responded to the crash on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.

New Port Richey man arrested after running red light, killing other driver, deputies say

FHP said evidence recovered from the crash site shows that the car was a 2014 or 2015 Kia Sorento, which is either “Remington Red Metallic” or a similar maroon color. The car should have right front-end damage and may have damage to the right side.

The bicyclist was identified as a 45-year-old man from Hudson. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the driver involved in this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

(Credit: Bryan Farrow)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

