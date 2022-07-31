Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm

ktar.com
Monica Emmerick
3d ago
we had some unreal weather here in Mesa yesterday. I wondered if it was ever going to stop. thank GOD we only had some minor flooding in my neighborhood.GOD BLESS ALL
Reply(1)
2
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances starting to climb across Arizona
PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are increasing across Arizona the next few days, and while storms will still struggle to make it into the Valley, we aren't in the clear. Storms will develop across the high country first before moving toward the Phoenix Metro Area. There is a marginal...
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, debris flow in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino Mountains
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday. The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m. The storm system was expected to bring heavy […]
KTAR.com
Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
AZFamily
More rain on the way for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Dust storm rolls into Casa Grande
Take a look at this video from south of the Valley. FOX 10 viewer Kim Adair shared video of the dust rolling her way, bringing low visibility for drivers in the area.
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 244 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Bosque to near Estrella to near Estrella Sailport to near Maricopa to near Toltec, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 144 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 164. Locations impacted include Chandler, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Gila Bend, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Estrella, Arizona City, La Palma and Cotton Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Valley neighbors cleaning up after storm rips up horse stables
In Cave Creek, neighbors saw their steel horse stables ripped from the ground and tossed hundreds of yards away. Block walls were crushed. Roofing destroyed.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch in place for Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a Flash Flood Watch for Coconino, Gila, Navajo, and Yavapai counties until 5 a.m. Sunday. Showers are expected to develop throughout the afternoon. In the Valley, rain chances are up to 30%. Highs today will reach 100 across the Phoenix metro. It’s below...
AZFamily
Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
N.J. weather: Severe heat expected again as temperatures could hit 100 degrees in upcoming week
The National Weather Service reports a severe heat increase could once again come to New Jersey this week with forecasted heat indexes making Thursday feel like its 104 degrees. “We’re looking at widespread mid to upper 90s, maybe in some of the more urban areas (and) in parts of northern...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions. Dry fuels,...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
news3lv.com
Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
12news.com
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood, Thursday, July 28.
ARIZONA, USA — If you woke up to showers Thursday morning, you're not alone. Storms made their way across the Valley. Severe storms popped up in areas including Scottsdale and Ahwatukee, leaving considerable amounts of rain. The flood watch that has been in place across most of Arizona will...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The threat of flash flooding continues as monsoon storms develop across Arizona
PHOENIX — The monsoon is bringing a week of storms and flooding to Arizona. That threat continues tonight and this weekend as high pressure to our east is allowing abundant monsoon moisture to flow in, while also taking the edge off of our extreme heat. Daytime highs will only...
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming
The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
