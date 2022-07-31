Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm

Effective: 2022-07-31 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 244 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Bosque to near Estrella to near Estrella Sailport to near Maricopa to near Toltec, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 144 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 164. Locations impacted include Chandler, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Gila Bend, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Estrella, Arizona City, La Palma and Cotton Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

