WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Drainage Collections Report Heard

NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hires New JH/HS Principal During Special Meeting
The North Central Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, July 29th at 8:02 a.m. The board first moved to approve the minutes from the meeting previously held on July 14th. Board members then moved to approve the North Central School Mission and Vision Statement as presen... PLEASE...
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
New BG city building move-in date set, $11 million cost will rise
The City of Bowling Green is hoping to occupy its new administration building by the end of July 2023. However, the final cost of the project is still being determined. Council met as a committee of the whole to receive an update on the ongoing project Monday. “The progress is...
First Van Wert roundabout set to open
VAN WERT COUNTY – The first roundabout located in Van Wert County is scheduled to open Friday. The intersection closed on June 1, 2022. Just a little bit of work remains – seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement marking. Rob White, District One Capital Programs administrator for the Ohio...
Williams County JFS Recognizes August As Child Support Awareness Month
August is Child Support Awareness month. As such, Ohio has joined with other states across the nation to designate August as “Child Support Awareness Month.”. Williams County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) would like to offer the following Amnesty Programs for the month of August ONLY to allow local cases to be brought into compliance:
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event
Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
Former Children Services director headed to trial
LIMA — Cynthia Scanland, the former executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, made a rare appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Scanland did not actually enter the courtroom, however, as her attorney, David Thomas,...
Man charged in downtown riot to remain on community control
A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use. Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail. Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a...
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
Learn about Tuesday’s primary election candidates
The Toledo Primary Election will take place on August 2, 2022, with polls open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Current and valid photo identification or another government document showing voter’s name and address is required at the polls to vote. To find the voting location closest to you, visit the pollfinder at ohio.gov. For more information, visit the Lucas County Board of Elections website at lucascountyohiovotes.gov and the candidate websites linked below.
Wood County Fair opens Monday with something for everyone
When the 149th Wood County Fair opens its gates to the public Monday at 8 a.m., the barns and buildings will be full, and fair food and entertainment options will be plentiful. According to Wood County Fair Board President Kyle Culp, 4-H project numbers are up substantially and vendor spaces...
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police
Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.
Three Recent Grads of MSP Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School Assigned to Local Posts
Lansing, MI – Three recent graduates of the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School will be working at the nearby Jackson and Monroe Posts. A total of 13 new officers will begin work this week following the graduation of the 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School this weekend at the Lansing Center in our State’s capitol.
Primary Election Day 2022 is Tomorrow; What to Know Before you Vote
Adrian, MI – Tomorrow is August Primary election day in Michigan. Depending on where you live in Lenawee County, you might have a pretty full ballot of choices to make. Everything from school millage renewals, to state senator, to state representative, to district court judge, to congressional candidates, to county commission…all will be decided by the people. Certain primary winners will be on the ballot again in November for the general election.
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Student Lunch Payments To Return This Year For Most Schools
School lunch payments will be returning this year due to federal funds no longer being authorized to continue paying for the meals. This system was initiated by Congress and gave authorization to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers which provided f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife
Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.
