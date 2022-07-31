A meeting of minds on the mall midway

Do carnivals still have midways? I haven’t been to a carnival since the last millennium.

Can’t say I miss those persuasive guys promoting those virtually unwinnable games of skill. Who needs another teddy bear anyway? But I’m thinking “midway” is a good name for the wide walkways in malls. They’ve got booths.

A booth guy got me yesterday at the Abilene mall. He must have spotted my puffy eyes from a distance, but I blame myself for the encounter. I stopped at his booth to ask directions to the male version of Dillard’s, having mistakenly gone to the other Dillard’s first, careful to avoid the shoes.

In the blink of an eye, he was in my face, telling me he could fix my puffy eyes. He applied some of his magic lotion underneath my right eye – dab, dab, dab. Then he used a little air gun to speed the drying process.

He produced a mirror to let me see the difference. True enough, he’d sort of fixed it. Wow! But I told him I wasn’t buying any of his stuff because I don’t mind having puffy eyes.

He had the friendly positive air of a carnival guy. He wanted to make a sale. A normal person would have either bought some of the stuff or told him thanks but no thanks and left. Me, I hated to walk off abruptly – me and my one good eye. I figured my best other option was to change the subject.

“You speak other languages?” I asked.

Besides English, he speaks Hebrew, Arabic, French and Russian. I may have left one out.

How did he end up in the mall midway selling cosmetics? Who knows? I didn’t want to get too involved. If he’d told me he was a displaced person, I might have felt sorry for him and bought some of his magic goop.

So, I told him about the trending word game Wordle, using my phone to show him yesterday’s French one.

Yes, Wordle exists in several languages. More good news:

You don’t have to speak the language in question to work a Wordle puzzle. I do Latin too, and I don’t know Latin.

The multilingual cosmetics seller seemed genuinely interested. No doubt he gets bored between puffy-eyed women. That said, if he’s looking down at his phone, Wordling, he could miss a potential victim.

When all was said and done, talking to the mall version of a carnival huckster reminded me everybody is somebody. You just don’t know who.

A converse experience:

At about age 13, I was at the counter of midway booth at the annual fair in Iowa Park, Texas, when the man in charge asked me if he could ask a personal question. He was curious about the Canadian silver dollar I was wearing around my neck.

He set aside his pitchman persona to ask about my oddball silver dollar! I was shocked enough that I remember it to this day.

Somehow it was a lesson learned.

