Bradenton, FL

15-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting at Bradenton condo complex

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old Bradenton boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting at a Bradenton condominium complex that left another teen dead on Friday, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The teen turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Saturday afternoon after learning there was an order for his arrest. The Bradenton Herald is not naming the teen because he’s a juvenile and police haven’t said if he’s being charged as an adult.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Friday at Garden Walk Condos, 5310 26th Street West.

Deputies say that several males were sitting in a parked car in the condo parking lot, where the alleged shooter lived. Another male, now identified by law enforcement as the alleged shooter, then approached the car and got inside.

Investigators say that the teen got out a short time later and began shooting at the car as the driver fled east through the condo parking lot.

A 16-year-old male inside the car was hit. The victim’s friends took him to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office withheld the name of the victim citing Florida’s Marsy’s Law , which allows families to request privacy.

Deputies say the teen would not reveal why he shot at the car. An investigation is ongoing.

As of Saturday afternoon, the alleged shooter was being held at the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center. A juvenile second-degree murder conviction is punishable by at least 40 years in prison and up to a life sentence , with a sentence review after 25 years.

Comments / 7

Rob Williams
2d ago

Life is NOT a video game! You cant run around shooting at people like its a video game without real life consequences!

Reply
2
 

