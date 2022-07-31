forums.digitalspy.com
EastEnders a Disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor?
Like Maggie Steed before her Eastenders has proved to be a disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor. The 83 year old Actress is a far better Actor than what she has been given on EE but she hasn't been given a chance and is the latest in a long line of Older Actors have been wasted on the Show.
EE - It still hurts that they killed Mel Owen off
Just watching some clips of Tamzin Outhwaites last stint on EE and it still hurts that's she is gone for good. I just can't fathom the thinking in killing off such a charismatic and ending character with so much history. It was a completely pointless death that had absolutely no...
Predictions for Emmerdale’s 50th Anniversary
). And Queen Meena could make a triumphant return to the Dales. I think all of those things will happen😆! Is Amelia’s baby due in October? Like Diana , I’m hoping Queen Meena will make a very camp, OTT return which will involve the stunt - where the death/s will occur!
Neighbours ending has Really hit me hard...
I have been thinking about the Neighbours ending since Friday and I think the reason its hitting differently is for a few reasons. Brookside finished when I was 16 years old and I remember it being sad and feeling emotional and like it was the end of an era. But 20 years have passed since then.
Neighbours v Holby City finales
I think Neighbours got it 100% right and Holby City 100% wrong. Neighbours was all about nostalgia, the love of the show and it's many characters. Unrealistic maybe but the ending was a happy one especially with Mike and Jane reunited. Holby City chose to mire itself in misery, not...
Big Brother Returns to itv2 in 2023
Just teased during Love Island final. Just an eye logo and the familiar theme tune and that's enough to send the Big Brother forums into overdrive. There are some brief statements from ITV and the production company. Some show formats take a lot longer to return. Posts: 17,560. Forum Member.
Mock the Week axed
The Sun is reporting that the BBC have axed Mock the Week. Will you miss it?. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Yep - always look forward to a...
Love Island S08 E49: The Final - Monday 1st August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Previously... on Love Island... - Luca was annoyed that three couples voted for him and Gemma. - Tasha and Andrew's parents supported their relationship, but not without a mention of Coco. - Indiyah's family had a bone to pick with Dami as they ask him to "explain his behaviour" during...
