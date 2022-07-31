Three Maui County mayor candidates see tourism management as a platform priority

mauinow.com
Vendor applications available for Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29
Maui Economic Opportunity is accepting vendor applications for the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Stadium Complex in Wailuku. The Senior Fair is an opportunity for businesses and other community organizations to share information important to kupuna, promote a product or service or sell food or other items. Some senior clubs use this event as a fundraiser. The last in-person Senior Fair drew 1,500 people in 2019.
Nominations are now available to honor Maui invasive species prevention efforts
Nominations are now being accepted to honor invasive species prevention efforts within Maui County. The Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award has been presented annually since 2003 to a landscaper, plant provider (retail and/or wholesale nurseries and garden shops), or commercial/agricultural property in recognition of their efforts to keep invasive species out of Maui County. The County of Maui, the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, and the Maui Invasive Species Committee sponsor and present the award.
Maui County receives AA+ ratings for 2022 bonds to fund capital improvement projects
Fitch Global Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings each assigned “stable outlook” ratings to Maui County’s General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Maui County plans to issue approximately $60.56 million of these bonds to finance capital improvement projects, according to a County news release. They...
Maui County Council committee votes to reject lawsuit from Don Guzman
After testifiers recounted traumatic stories, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday voted against taking action on a lawsuit by the county’s former prosecuting attorney who was fired over workplace violence. The Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee voted 9-0 to file a resolution to authorize an undisclosed settlement...
Mana Wahine mural unveiling, Aug. 11
A 72-foot SMALL TOWN * BIG ART mural dedicated to Wailuku’s distinctive sense of place, history and culture will be unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The mural were serve as the temporary construction wall surrounding the future site of The Parlay, a new retro-style tavern by the team behind Esters Fair Prospect in Wailuku.
Should Maui County Take Over Water Long Controlled By Private Companies?
The kalo farmer from East Maui had fought on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, and now he was back home battling for a basic human right: water. Ed Wendt was up against more than a century-old status quo in which the government permitted a plantation owned by Alexander & Baldwin to suck water from streams in his home on the lush east side of Maui and funnel it miles away to irrigate the ever-thirsty sugar cane fields in the central valley.
Nearly 400 people attend open house event for the Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art
Nearly 400 participants attended an Open House for Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art on the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Great Lawn on Saturday. Community members mingled with nā kumu hula (hula teachers), their haumāna (students), project architects, and Maui County officials to talk about the project planned for Wailuku Town.
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
Maui baker wins 3 months of free rent space at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center
Four Hawai‘i-made brands – Happie Happie Joie Joie, Maui Glass Shapers, Edana Joy Crochet and Maui Slime Co. – set up in center stage at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday to vie for free rent space for three months during the 2nd annual Start with a Cart contest.
Every Element of Construction is Precisely Crafted in this $9,800,000 Oasis in Paia
The Estate in Paia is a luxurious home designed, crafted and curated for your exceptional living experience now available for sale. This home located at 52 Nonohe Pl, Paia, Hawaii; offering 02 bedrooms and 03 bathrooms with 2,160 square feet of living spaces. Call Billy Jalbert – The Maui Real Estate Team, Inc (Phone: 808 283-6377) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Paia.
Car slams into Maui storefront, causing $200K in damage
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Mercedes-Benz smashed through the front of a store in Makawao on Monday, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage, Maui police said. It happened around 3 p.m. at the Rodeo General Store on Baldwin Avenue. Police said the 76-year-old male driver mistakenly accelerated into the business’ front...
State Department of Health issues red placard to Lahaina restaurant
The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red placard to a Lahaina restaurant, due to an alleged violations. Lahaina Fish Company, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.
Maui County moving ahead with plans to convert 4,900 streetlights
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County is moving ahead with its plans to change out about 4,900 county-owned streetlight fixtures to more efficient LED fixtures that are also more environmental-friendly. After a pause in the project in 2019 due to the filing of a legal challenge, the county addressed concerns...
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
Kahekili Highway now open in all directions
Update 2: Kahekili HIghway is now open in all directions. It had been closed Sunday morning due to a traffic accident. Update, 11:40 a.m.: There is now contraflow at Kahekili and Hoauna. Traffic is being routed through Leisure estates. At about 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Kahekili Highway was closed at Kahekili...
Property manager recounts call with man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial continues Tuesday for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend more than eight years ago on Maui. The jury heard opening statements on Monday. Bernard Brown pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve. The mother of three was last seen...
Visit Maui: Maui Alpaca
While planning activities for a Maui trip, I came across Maui Alpaca, an 8 acre Alpaca Farm estate located in Makawao, Maui. My friends love animals, so I knew they would love to visit and see these super cute animals in person. The farm offers a few variations of tours...
Venerated Lahaina Fish Co. On Maui Shuttered By State
Have you been to the Lahaina Fish Company in West Maui? We have, although it has been a number of years. We were shocked to see that the restaurant was just closed due to a number of unsavory conditions. Just now, the state Department of Health (DOH) issued a dreaded...
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
Bernard Brown said “I swear she was fine,” in police interview played for jury in murder trial
The trial for Bernard Brown, who is accused of second degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, started on Monday and continued yesterday in 2nd Circuit Court. Monsalve went missing more than eight years ago, and was last seen Jan. 12, 2014 at...
