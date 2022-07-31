Three Maui County mayor candidates see tourism management as a platform priority

The kalo farmer from East Maui had fought on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, and now he was back home battling for a basic human right: water. Ed Wendt was up against more than a century-old status quo in which the government permitted a plantation owned by Alexander & Baldwin to suck water from streams in his home on the lush east side of Maui and funnel it miles away to irrigate the ever-thirsty sugar cane fields in the central valley.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO