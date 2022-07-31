Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial for a former Badgers football player charged in a double homicide in early 2020 has been delayed until January 2023. Marcus Randle-El was scheduled to go to trial next week related to allegations he shot and killed two women in Janesville. According to the criminal complaint filed against him, both victims were left for dead on the side of a road near the interstate.

