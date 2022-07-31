ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

By By The Associated Press
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

6-9-1

Comments / 0

 

Hays Post

🏀 Former HHS standout heading to Wisconsin

Former Hays High standout Dylan Ruder is headed to Wisconsin. Ruder will continue has basketball career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ruder attended Kansas Wesleyan following his HHS career but didn't play for the Coyotes. Ruder was 5A All-State as a senior during the 2019-20 season and helped the Indians...
HAYS, KS
NBC26

UW - Madison 15th Red Shirt winner announced

MADISON (NBC 26) — The votes are in, and the winning design for the 15th annual The Red Shirt competition features Bucky flashing the iconic "W" gesture. Appropriately titled "W Bucky", the shirts will go on sale August 1. Shirts can be purchased online through the UW Alumni store or at any University of Wisconsin Madison Book Store location.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial for former Badgers football player charged in Janesville double homicide delayed again

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial for a former Badgers football player charged in a double homicide in early 2020 has been delayed until January 2023. Marcus Randle-El was scheduled to go to trial next week related to allegations he shot and killed two women in Janesville. According to the criminal complaint filed against him, both victims were left for dead on the side of a road near the interstate.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton

Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
STOUGHTON, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas

Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect

President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to...
BELOIT, WI
#Drawing#Wisconsin Lottery#Game#The Wisconsin Lottery
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls

A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
nbc15.com

Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month

President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect. Updated: 5 hours...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
MADISON, WI
