Sports world reacts to the passing of Celtics legend Bill Russell

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NFL world reacts to unbelievable clause in Deshaun Watson suspension ruling
After months of limbo, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Monday. The suspension comes as a result of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback from multiple women whom Watson hired for massages. The women each accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBC Sports
Two Bruins weddings, one weekend: Who went to Rask's and Hall's celebrations?
Boston Bruins fans are patiently waiting for any news about Pavel Zacha's contract arbitration, David Pastrnak's potential extension and the rumored return of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. Meanwhile, Bruins players young and old, have been enjoying themselves this summer. The last few days featured two weddings for the Bruins...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town
Jarren Duran isn't endearing himself to Boston Red Sox fans lately. The post Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
UConn's Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where the junior guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, was playing when the injury occurred. It was the same knee she injured last year, causing her to miss significant time. In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Bueckers said she is leaning on her faith to move forward. “It’s so so crazy because you work so hard to get back healthy, you feel stronger than ever, and you are playing your best basketball and with one sudden movement it all shifts,” she wrote. “It’s hard trying to make sense of it all now but I can’t help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with Him by your side.”
Ex-Nets player tells unbelievable Kevin Durant story
An NBA playoff series is never truly over until one team wins four games, but former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James revealed this week that Kevin Durant was admitting defeat to the Boston Celtics before the series was even over. Appearing this week on an episode of the Players Choice...
MLB world reacts to Orioles sending Trey Mancini to Astros in three-team trade
One of the more remarkable MLB stories in recent years is that of Trey Mancini. He’s now on the move from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team trade (also involving the Tampa Bay Rays) ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline:. Mancini (seen...
Vin Scully’s passing led to highlighting of his storytelling ability and sharing of favorite broadcast moments
The announcement of the passing of famed MLB and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully at 94 Tuesday night led to a lot of tributes. But something that particularly stood out was how many people spoke about Scully’s ability to work stories into the flow of game broadcasts. On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, many shared clips showing Scully (an Oracle Park tribute to him following Tuesday’s Dodgers–San Francisco Giants game is shown above) smoothly mixing stories with calls of the action:
MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa’s dugout nap
While Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been heavily criticized throughout the season, he’s not losing any sleep over it. The White Sox were hosting the Kansas City Royals on Monday. During the game, cameras caught the Chicago skipper struggling to keep his eyes open in the dugout. Now, La Russa is not a young man. He will be 78 in October. While nodding off is not ideal by any means, it might be something we could understand if it happened late at night or towards the end of an extra-inning game.
MLB world reacts to Jacob deGrom’s return
While teams around Major League Baseball welcomed their big trade deadline additions on Tuesday, the New York Mets welcomed a familiar face. Jacob deGrom had not thrown a pitch in a Major League game since July, 2021. But deGrom took the mound against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. deGrom looked...
MLB・
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
Who was traded at the MLB deadline? 1 chart sorts out all the moves
Teams made more than two dozen trades during the past week – most within the past hours. This chart shows all the big moves.
MLB・
