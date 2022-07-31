2022 BMW X3 M40i review

BMW has been expanding its SUV stable of late, thanks to the addition of cars like the iX. However, there’s still a place in the hearts of many drivers for the X3, long hailed as an excellent SUV option for those that want a mix of luxury and sportiness. For 2022, BMW has given the X3 a few modest tweaks, including the addition of a hybrid system to make the ride even smoother.

But BMW isn’t the only manufacturer to expand on its SUV efforts. In the last year or so, we’ve seen a number of electric SUVs and crossovers — and many of them make a seriously compelling case for themselves. Does the 2022 BMW X3 M40i do enough to retain its place as a top competitor in the SUV space? I’ve been driving it for a while now to find out.

2022 BMW X3 M40i exterior design

The exterior look of the BMW X3 M40i will be familiar to those that have seen any other modern BMW — but that’s not a bad thing. It looks sleek and stylish, with slim headlights and a near timeless look. The car has avoided the completely oversized grilles, however, they are still larger than previous generations. As I’ve said before, I don’t mind the huge grilles anymore regardless.

The side-profile of the X3 definitely shows the fact that it’s a mid-size SUV, with a slightly sloped roofline that curves down into the back of the car. There’s a small upper spoiler for style points, and the taillights are sculpted in a way that looks modern and interesting.

The X3 is available in a few different colors, and our review model is the Blue Metallic, which looks great. The wheels on our model are the 20-inch M double-spoke wheels, which I also love.

2022 BMW X3 M40i interior design

The BMW familiarity extends to the inside of the car. Like all other modern BMWs, the X3 boasts a high-quality tan-colored stitched leather throughout, and generally, it looks and feels great.

One of the best things about this particular BMW, however, is how spacious it is on the inside. The higher roof helps ensure plenty of headroom in both the front and the back, and the oversized windows give plenty of visibility no matter the height of the driver.

The space extends to the trunk too. I happened to be reviewing this car when my parents and brother flew into town, and I was easily able to fit three large suitcases in the trunk. The trunk boasts 28.7 cu-ft of space with the rear seats up, and an impressive 62.6 cu-ft of space with them down.

At the front there’s a good selection of physical buttons for climate controls, and the car, in general, has three climate zones, so the rear passengers can have their own controls. There are also USB-C ports dotted throughout the car, which is handy.

2022 BMW X3 M40i infotainment

The BMW X3 M40i features BMW’s iDrive 7 infotainment system, which I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with. The design of it is fine, though it still looks a little dated and cluttered. It’s centered around a customizable home screen, followed by a few screens of “apps” that you can dive into. Again, it works fine, and it’s better than some others. It’s also relatively responsive, which is always helpful.

Of course, you don’t have to use iDrive 7 much if you don’t want to. The car comes with Android Auto and CarPlay through a wireless connection. Unlike some other BMWs, I never really experienced any connectivity issues with CarPlay Wireless, but maybe I just got lucky.

2022 BMW X3 M40i performance

The 2022 BMW X3 M40i comes equipped with a 3.0-liter i6 engine, but perhaps even more interesting is that BMW has also included a mild-hybrid 48-volt starter-generator. The result is that the car gets 382-hp, and 369 lb-ft of torque. It can get from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Yeah, it’s pretty quick.

Fast acceleration is only part of the picture though. The car is responsive and smooth. It handles easily around corners, with little lean despite its taller stature. It’s really a joy to drive, regardless of the drive mode that you’re in.

2022 BMW X3 M40i driver assist

As you would expect, the BMW X3 M40i comes with a few driver-assist features that can help make it easier to drive and park. You’ll get basics, like a backup camera and blind-spot monitoring. You’ll also get the 360-degree camera view, which has fast become one of my favorite features on modern cars.

BMW in general is lagging a little behind some of the competition when it comes to autonomous driving tech, but depending on the options you get, you’ll still get adaptive cruise control, which can be helpful in stop-and-go traffic. And, you’ll get a lane assistant.

Conclusions

The BMW X3 M40i is a luxurious SUV that’s easy to handle and quick off the mark. It’s not cheap, but if what you’re looking for is luxury and spaciousness, then the BMW X3 M40i is an excellent option.

The competition

The BMW X3 M40i is a great option, but it’s not without competition. Most notably, the car goes up against the likes of the Genesis GV70, which is perhaps a slightly better option thanks to its stunning design and excellent performance. That said, you really can’t go wrong ewith the X3 M40i.

Should I buy the 2022 BMW X3 M40i?

Yes. If you’re not into the Genesis GV70, the BMW X3 M40i is an excellent option.