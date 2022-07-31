ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Legendary Celtics center Bill Russell dies at 88

By Field Level Media
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)

In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Medgar Evers
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon

Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bill Russell did the impossible when he led the Celtics to two championships as their player-coach

Kobe Bryant didn't expect to exchange pleasantries with his opponents on Jan. 17, 2006. With the Miami Heat in town, he surely assumed another frosty reception from former teammate-turned-rival Shaquille O'Neal. But when pre-game stretches began, Bryant received a surprise visit from the Big Diesel. He congratulated him on the impending birth of his second daughter and the two shared the sort of pleasant interaction that many assumed after years of public feuding was simply no longer possible. And then, after the game, O'Neal spoke to reporters and it suddenly made sense.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy