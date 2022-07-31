ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 28

Doug Smith
3d ago

for one main event that you can thank for that is President Biden & Governor Inslee for mandating the vaccine or loss your job. this funky air virus is not covid-19 its only the FLU. in the past 2 1/2 years have you heard anyone use the word FLU!!! 🤮🤮👾👾☠️☠️

Reply(8)
32
Lisa R Coleman
2d ago

If they really wanted to fix the problem they would Stop the nonsense with mandates. 2nd at home care providers that we lost due to the mandates. 3rd Start assisting the Adult Family Homes to allow more clients.4th Get rid of the Problem, starting with Insleazy

Reply
15
John Reeder
2d ago

Why not turn it over to the Gov who seems to have all the answers but can’t solve any “real” problems!!! But he can sure mess everything else up because he can’t listen or follow SCIENCE OR LOGICAL suggestions!!!

Reply
14
 

The Stranger

Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?

Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
SEATTLE, WA
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!. Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.
WASHINGTON STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Law firm: Spokane can legally enforce homeless laws

(The Center Square) — Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the proposal he and Councilor Michael Cathcart submitted to regulate urban camping is essentially “dead” after being “deferred indefinitely” by the majority. “It will not come up again unless they decide to revisit it,” he...
SPOKANE, WA
KOMO News

Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp

TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
TACOMA, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes

Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
SPOKANE, WA
kptv.com

Washington State governor ends nearly all COVID-19 emergency orders

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of 12 COVID-19 related emergency orders on Friday. Including these, the governor has now ended 87% of all COVID-19 emergency proclamations for Washington. These emergency orders are all healthcare related, and suspended various rules on training, testing and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

WATCH: 2022 Washington state midterm election -- Vote analysis

SEATTLE — KOMO News political analyst Ron Dotzauer spoke to anchor Mary Nam Tuesday after the first batch of election results were released by the Secretary of State's office. Dotzauer cautioned that it's too early to draw conclusions but he he some interesting takeaways from the initial group of...
WASHINGTON STATE

