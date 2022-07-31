WA must act to help struggling hospitals

nypressnews.com
Doug Smith
3d ago
for one main event that you can thank for that is President Biden & Governor Inslee for mandating the vaccine or loss your job. this funky air virus is not covid-19 its only the FLU. in the past 2 1/2 years have you heard anyone use the word FLU!!! 🤮🤮👾👾☠️☠️
Lisa R Coleman
2d ago
If they really wanted to fix the problem they would Stop the nonsense with mandates. 2nd at home care providers that we lost due to the mandates. 3rd Start assisting the Adult Family Homes to allow more clients.4th Get rid of the Problem, starting with Insleazy
John Reeder
2d ago
Why not turn it over to the Gov who seems to have all the answers but can’t solve any “real” problems!!! But he can sure mess everything else up because he can’t listen or follow SCIENCE OR LOGICAL suggestions!!!
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
Spokane’s Daybreak treatment center faces indefinite closure over allegations of inappropriate staff behavior, non-cooperation
One of the few residential treatment centers in the state that works with teenagers suffering from mental health and addiction issues could be shut down by the state.
Tri-City Herald
As lawmakers consider ‘bill of rights’ for seniors, some share stories of care
Late meals, no meals, short-staffing and negligence: these were just some of the issues readers shared with McClatchy regarding their experiences at assisted or independent living facilities in Washington state. In July, McClatchy first reported on an incident between residents and management at a senior living facility in Lacey called...
KUOW
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 40.84%. Julie Anderson...
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
The Stranger
Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?
Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!. Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Law firm: Spokane can legally enforce homeless laws
(The Center Square) — Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the proposal he and Councilor Michael Cathcart submitted to regulate urban camping is essentially “dead” after being “deferred indefinitely” by the majority. “It will not come up again unless they decide to revisit it,” he...
Stimulus funds available for renters in Washington
money in handPhoto by 401k2012 (Creative Commons) Are you a renter in Washington? If so, you know that rent is on the rise, whether it's 60 dollars or a few 100 dollars a month, that additional payment really can add up when it comes to your monthly expenses.
WA reps ‘demand answers’ from USPS over mail backlog
The last day to return your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary is August 2, but with postal delays in Whatcom County, some are worried about their ballot getting counted in time for the election. Pictures have come up on social media of hundreds of packages and boxes full...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
It’s Election Night! Here are the top races to keep an eye on in Eastern Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Primary elections are set for August 2, 2022 and communities across Eastern Washington will have the stage set for the November elections. From the U.S. Senate to the House of Representatives, the state’s political landscape is on pace for some big changes. Here are the...
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
KUOW
Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes
Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
kptv.com
Washington State governor ends nearly all COVID-19 emergency orders
OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of 12 COVID-19 related emergency orders on Friday. Including these, the governor has now ended 87% of all COVID-19 emergency proclamations for Washington. These emergency orders are all healthcare related, and suspended various rules on training, testing and...
KOMO News
WATCH: 2022 Washington state midterm election -- Vote analysis
SEATTLE — KOMO News political analyst Ron Dotzauer spoke to anchor Mary Nam Tuesday after the first batch of election results were released by the Secretary of State's office. Dotzauer cautioned that it's too early to draw conclusions but he he some interesting takeaways from the initial group of...
Mount Vernon Hobby Lobby trespasses man giving water to homeless in 90-degree heat
An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon as he gave water to the homeless in 90-degree heat on Saturday. Matt Uyeno told KIRO 7 News that the the pandemic has fueled an escalating homeless situation in Mount Vernon, which has been especially dire in Skagit Valley.
