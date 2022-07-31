Heat, Wind Threaten to Whip Up Growing Western Wildfires

k2radio.com
Related
Very Hot Weather To Hit Southeast Wyoming on Thursday
While seasonal temperatures with some possible showers and thundershowers are expected in southeast Wyoming this afternoon (August 3), the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a return to hot weather can be expected over the next couple of days. The agency is warning people to take "extra precautions...
Storms Featuring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms and thunderstorms featuring heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website;. ''Here's a look at your Tuesday forecast! It is once again...
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes
A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report Ranks Wyoming 10th Worst in the Nation for Early Education
When it comes to educating our preschoolers, a new report ranks Wyoming tenth worst in the nation. The report by personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across three key dimensions -- access, quality, and resources & economic support -- using 12 relevant metrics. The data set...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Wyoming Ranchers & Landowners Rewarded for Wildlife Stewardship
The USDA recently announced a new Big Game Conservation Partnership guided by listening sessions with local ranchers and partners to invest in private working lands across the state of Wyoming, according to a written statement from farmers.gov. The USDA is contributing an initial $15 million for stewardship actions in Fremont,...
Wyoming Conservation and the America the Beautiful Initiative
On July 21st the Biden-Harris Administration re-launched an interagency effort called the Federal Interagency Council on Outdoor Recreation (FICOR) to create safer and more affordable opportunities for Americans to get outdoors, according to a White House press release. FICOR is one piece of the America the Beautiful Initiative. Wyoming, among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming, Here’s How To Tell If The Eggs In Your Fridge Are Good
There are some things that you can sit an ponder and argue, like:. Those conversations can go on for hours and hours before you come to the conclusion, does it really matter?. One thing I go over in my head every time I open the refrigerator is, "Those eggs have been in there a while, I wonder if they're good". I don't go to the grocery store all that often, and I really can't remember the last time I went. So when I bought that dozen of eggs is sometimes quite the mystery.
Drivers Urged to ‘Look Twice’ for Motorcycles as Sturgis Rally Nears
The biggest biker party on the planet kicks off Friday, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to look twice for motorcycles. "Motorcycles are a lot harder to see and so you need to keep your head on a swivel so to speak," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck. "Make sure...
What Are Important Arm Signals To Know While Driving In Wyoming?
Last week I got a new, street legal, side by side. The very first thing I learned while driving around, is that some people aren't aware of the basic hand/arm signals used as indicators to other drivers. My side by side has brake lights and headlights, just no turning signals....
Grant Awards Do not Include Wyoming for 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced grant awards today to 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships across the country as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The 32 winning projects were selected from a competitive pool of 509 applicants with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brave Enough To Climb Straight Up A Dangerous Wyoming Mountain?
Wyoming is full of things the normal person wouldn't do, like trying to ride a bison, wrestling a bear or climbing a rock tower. The desire to do something risky is always there for some folks and that opportunity for you is with Wyoming Mountain Guides in places like. The...
Wyoming Department of Corrections K-9 Team Earns Excellence Award
A Wyoming Department of Corrections K-9 team is being lauded for their work in a recent meth bust. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says Sgt. Randy Speiser and K-9 Copper were conducting a compliance search at a parolee's home on April 26, when Copper alerted to a personal item in the guest bedroom.
Infrastructure Damage Hampers Flood Recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says damage to critical infrastructure is hampering efforts to help residents hit by massive flooding. Beshear said Sunday that dozens of bridges were destroyed in last week's floods. That makes it difficult to assist many areas, including those whose water systems...
The Wyoming Bikers Hand Gesture Guide
It's motorcycle season in Wyoming. You can hear their mating call. VROOM -- ROOOMMBAMAMAMAMAAAaaaaa!. As these bikers drive past each other on the highways and back roads you'll see them raise, or lower, their arms and you'll see some hand gestures. Have you ever wondered what they are saying as...
See Why Cloud Peak is a Top 10 Wyoming Mountain Trail
It's not for the faint of heart, but it is one of the most popular mountain trails in Wyoming. New video shows what makes Cloud Peak such a unique experience that's not in the Wind River or Teton ranges. YouTuber Mediocre Amateur (which is an ironic name since he seems...
Why Wyoming is the Place to be During an Apocalypse:
Preface: This is all hypothetical, so grab your tinfoil hats and join me in the fun. Whether the world falls to nuclear war, Yellowstone exploding, or a new burger that turns people into zombies, Wyoming is the smartest place to stay. Wyoming has a great amount of food recourses, we have land fertile enough to farm, plenty of hunting to be done, and many people know how to can. At least 66% of the Wyoming population owns at least one fire arm (let’s be real it’s probably more than that), and approximately 63% of Wyoming's population work some kind of construction.
Governor Gordon Appoints Ed Buchanan to Wyoming District Court Judge
When Ed Buchanan, announced that he would not be seeking a second term as Wyoming's Secretary of State but would, instead, apply to be a state district court judge, many Wyoming residents weren't sure if he'd actually get the job. But he did. Governor Gordon recently announced that he had,...
Casper, Police Appeal Officer Shooting to Wyoming Supreme Court
The City of Casper and two police officers have asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to reject a Natrona County judge’s decision to not dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit about the February 2018 police shooting of a man in east Casper. The case is significant because petitioners say the Supreme...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0