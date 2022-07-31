ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 1-7

kmmo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmmo.com

kchi.com

Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month

Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

HEAT ADVISORY EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire KMMO listening area. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates

(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

LA MONTE WOMAN KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASH

An 84-year-old La Monte woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Virginia Taylor traveled through a stop sign without stopping, causing a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Thomas Hurst to strike the side of Taylor’s vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire KMMO listening area. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. August 1 through 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Heat index values up to 109 degrees...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES THE PURCHASE OF NEW SANITATION TRUCKS AND TRASH CANS

The Marshall City Council discussed the purchase of two Pac-Tech Packer trucks and Armor Equipment trash cans during its meeting on Monday, August 1. The council discussed the benefits of the toter carts during a previous meeting. The council passed a resolution to accept the quote of Armor Equipment for the purchase of 4,800 toter carts for the price of $327,745. The quote does not cover the cost of assembly or distribution. City Administrator JD Kehrman said it would cost about $30,000 to assembly and distribute the new cans. Kehrman said the cans are estimated to arrive in October.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

COMMISSION RACE DECIDED IN SALINE COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION

Saline County voters voted on several county commission races during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Saline County. According to unofficial election results, 26.21 percent of registered voters participated in the August Primary Election.
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

U.S. HIGHWAY 24 IN CHARITON COUNTY SCHEDULED TO NARROW NEAR BRUNSWICK

A bridge deck replacement project on U.S. Highway 24 in Chariton County, west of Route MM near Brunswick, is scheduled to begin soon. A press release says crews from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), are scheduled to begin shoulder work at the Palmer Creek Bridge on Monday, August 1.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

