MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 1-7

Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month
Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
HEAT ADVISORY EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire KMMO listening area. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and...
Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates
(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
LA MONTE WOMAN KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASH
An 84-year-old La Monte woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Virginia Taylor traveled through a stop sign without stopping, causing a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Thomas Hurst to strike the side of Taylor’s vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Amtrak train attendant files lawsuit associated with deadly June derailment
An Amtrak train attendant who was on board the Southwest Chief on June 27 when it collided with a dump truck has filed a lawsuit in state court.
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire KMMO listening area. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. August 1 through 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Heat index values up to 109 degrees...
Kentucky flooding death toll climbs to 28 as more heavy rain in predicted in the area
At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in Kentucky. In a series of tweets, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new death toll, and said the state had received trailers to provide shelter to those impacted by the floods and was working to establish more shelter options. Beshear...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES THE PURCHASE OF NEW SANITATION TRUCKS AND TRASH CANS
The Marshall City Council discussed the purchase of two Pac-Tech Packer trucks and Armor Equipment trash cans during its meeting on Monday, August 1. The council discussed the benefits of the toter carts during a previous meeting. The council passed a resolution to accept the quote of Armor Equipment for the purchase of 4,800 toter carts for the price of $327,745. The quote does not cover the cost of assembly or distribution. City Administrator JD Kehrman said it would cost about $30,000 to assembly and distribute the new cans. Kehrman said the cans are estimated to arrive in October.
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
COMMISSION RACE DECIDED IN SALINE COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION
Saline County voters voted on several county commission races during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Saline County. According to unofficial election results, 26.21 percent of registered voters participated in the August Primary Election.
Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia
An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site
Two men that allegedly stole $80,000 worth of tools and other items from the Missouri River Bridge Construction site on June 1 are now in the custody of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office. The post Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist’s condition upgraded after crash at well-known Jefferson City curve
UPDATE: MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that 20-year-old Erich Butler has been upgraded to fair condition at University Hospital in Columbia. A Columbia motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a weekend crash on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 20-year-old Erich...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
U.S. HIGHWAY 24 IN CHARITON COUNTY SCHEDULED TO NARROW NEAR BRUNSWICK
A bridge deck replacement project on U.S. Highway 24 in Chariton County, west of Route MM near Brunswick, is scheduled to begin soon. A press release says crews from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), are scheduled to begin shoulder work at the Palmer Creek Bridge on Monday, August 1.
ELECTION UPDATES: Boone County turnout percentage hits double digits
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: Boone County turnout percentage hits double digits appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
