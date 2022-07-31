MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 1-7

The Marshall City Council discussed the purchase of two Pac-Tech Packer trucks and Armor Equipment trash cans during its meeting on Monday, August 1. The council discussed the benefits of the toter carts during a previous meeting. The council passed a resolution to accept the quote of Armor Equipment for the purchase of 4,800 toter carts for the price of $327,745. The quote does not cover the cost of assembly or distribution. City Administrator JD Kehrman said it would cost about $30,000 to assembly and distribute the new cans. Kehrman said the cans are estimated to arrive in October.

