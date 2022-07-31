One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside

www.tv20detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Gratiot near 8 Mile Road, just on the border of Detroit and Eastpointe.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police shoot armed suspect multiple times on the southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said an officer from the 4th precinct shot a suspect on the city's southwest side after a foot chase through the area. The shooting happened near Omaha Street and Annabelle on the city's far southwest side around 9:30 p.m. Late Tuesday...
Tv20detroit.com
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire when a car was shot up in Southwest Detroit. We're told the shooting happened between near the intersection of Witt and Lawndale, which is near Fort St. and I-75. Police tell us three adults were...
Tv20detroit.com
Another 'senseless shooting' in Detroit hit a 2-year-old girl and another bystander
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a gray or silver Jeep with at least one person who opened fire on another car at the intersection of Lawndale and Witt at 9 am this morning. A 2-year-old girl inside the car with her father and two other adults...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges. Prosecutors charged Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. Winston Kirtley Jr. (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 2:44 a.m. on July 31, Detroit police were called for a reported shooting in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, where they found multiple...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit. Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street. Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then...
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who Detroit police say is a known gang member was shot by officers Tuesday night. According to police, officers tried to stop the man in Southwest Detroit, but he ran. He was shot three times near Omaha and Annabelle streets around 9:30 p.m. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
fox2detroit.com
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
Tv20detroit.com
Charges filed against man accused of arson that hurt 8 Detroit firefighters
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Charges have been filed against a man in connection to an arson incident in Detroit that left several firefighters injured, police said. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Anthony Fields. He’s facing several charges including eight counts of arson, one count of felon in possession and one count of felony firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone...
Police Update: Remains Found In Burned Home May Be Missing Detroit Barber
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department announced that they are fearful that human remains found are those of a Detroit barber who has been missing for over a week. David Woodger, 46, was last seen leaving his barbershop “D. Woods” which is located on Seven Mile Road near Conley on July 20, according to his brother Winfred Woodger. Police say they received an anonymous tip about human remains found in a burned-out home on Goddard Street. They believe it could be Woodger, but they are working to confirm the identity. According to police, at least one person has been arrested in connection with his disappearance. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police look for missing 16-year-old from city's west side
FOX 2 - Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old, Autumn Allen. She was last seen walking from her residence in the 18900 block of Prest near Greenfield and Seven Mile at 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say she was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and was barefoot.
Tv20detroit.com
Man facing murder charges after mass shooting at Detroit birthday party left 2 dead
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a man is now facing murder charges after a mass shooting at a Detroit birthday party left two dead and six others injured. Police say Winston Kirtley Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for August 3.
'Bullets everywhere': Survivor describes shooting that killed two, injured six in Detroit
Sofhia Steen was surrounded by chaos, but she couldn't move from her front porch. "I'm still standing there as the bullets fly by me. It's blood everywhere. It's bullets everywhere. I couldn't move," Steen said. "Everyone around me was running, hiding." Steen was at her home on Coyle Street with...
Man shot in east Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
fox2detroit.com
Police: at least 7 people shot, 1 killed on Coyle street on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's west side leaving at least 7 people shot and 1 person killed. The shooting happened overnight on the 11600 block of Coyle St south of Plymouth Road. FOX 2 saw three vehicles get towed...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
Comments / 0