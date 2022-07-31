ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union to sheriff: Reinstate Broward deputy who was acquitted of battering Black teen

By Brittany Wallman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Broward sheriff’s deputy who was acquitted in the controversial takedown of a Black teenager should be returned to his job, the union argued in a letter Sunday to the sheriff.

Last week a jury acquitted former Deputy Christopher Krickovich, who was charged with battery of DeLucca Rolle, a 15-year-old high school football player.

The arrest, witnessed by about 200 teenagers and circulated on social media, took on racial overtones and allegations of police brutality. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took a tough stance, firing Krickovich in 2019 even though the Broward Sheriff’s Office disciplinary board recommended he be fully cleared.

In the letter Sunday, the union said the evidence was overwhelming that Krickovich “has committed no wrong doing of the law or BSO’s Use of Force policy. ... Based on everything considered we respectfully ask that you honor due process for all employees and reinstate Christopher Krickovich to the position of Deputy Sheriff immediately.”

There was no immediate response from Tony, union chief Matt Cowart said Sunday afternoon.

Reached by the South Florida Sun Sentinel , the agency Sunday declined to comment on the letter directly, reiterating a statement from earlier this week:

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office maintains an unwavering commitment to holding all employees accountable. Under my administration we will never be an organization that finds excessive force tolerable. That standard has been set at the Broward Sheriff’s Office and will not change. Independent criminal investigations or convictions of former employees do not supersede BSO’s administrative policies, standards, or expectations.”

After Krickovich’s Monday acquittal, the sheriff spoke publicly against reinstating the deputy, the union’s letter said.

“Multiple news outlets have reported you saying that under your watch Christopher Krickovich will never wear a BSO uniform again,” the letter said.

The union’s request comes three years after the April 18, 2019, arrest that roiled the community, rankled the sheriff and led to the arrest of three BSO deputies .

The arrest took place in a crowded McDonald’s parking lot in Tamarac, near J.P. Taravella High School. A fight broke out. Deputies had one student on the ground, when Rolle reached for a boy’s cellphone on the ground. That prompted deputies to take him down as well.

The large crowd of students yelled and screamed as they witnessed what happened.

Rolle, still wearing his school backpack, was pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground by one deputy, then punched in the head, and had his face forcefully pressed into the asphalt by Krickovich.

Rolle was arrested on charges of assault of an officer, resisting arrest and trespassing. Prosecutors dropped the charges against Rolle, and instead went after the three deputies involved.

At a press conference on Dec. 11, 2019, Tony, flanked by those at the top of BSO’s chain of command, announced Krickovich’s firing.

“He was terminated yesterday,” Tony said at the time. “He was terminated because we don’t have a policy in place that provides deputies the opportunity to slam people’s faces, or head into the ground, especially under those circumstances.”

Tony, who has been Broward Sheriff since 2019, said he was working to change the culture at the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” he said that day. " ... We are changing the direction of the ship.”

Two other deputies were arrested in the case. Both have been returned to full duty, according to Cowart, president of the International Union of Police Associations local chapter.

Sgt. Gregory LaCerra was charged with two counts of battery, and charges of falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records. He peppered-sprayed the teen and knocked him to the ground, but his actions were cleared by the courts, under the Stand Your Ground law in Florida. That law allows citizens to defend themselves. Broward prosecutors then dropped the remaining charges last month.

Deputy Ralph Mackey was arrested and subsequently acquitted by a jury on a charge of falsifying records. He wasn’t involved physically in Rolle’s arrest, but was accused of lying about it in his written report. Sheriff Tony gave him a written reprimand for not activating his body-worn camera.

Staff writer Lisa J. Huriash contributed to this report.

Brittany Wallman can be reached at bwallman@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4541. Follow her on Twitter @BrittanyWallman

