Louisville Bats outfielder has unique history with Columbus Clippers

Louisville athletes helping out with WLKY telethon in support of flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville athletes from all across the Metro are pitching in this week to help out with WLKY's telethon for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Players from the University of Louisville men's basketball team will be stopping by the station Wednesday to man the phones. In addition, UofL's athletic director, Josh Heird, will also be answering phones for the telethon.
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury
The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
Katie Lund's big night leads to Racing draw against OL Reign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC was hoping to get three points on Tuesday night against OL Reign. The club wasn't able to leave Lynn Family Stadium with a win, but it was able to leave with a point after finishing in a 1-1 draw. A big reason why...
Justin Thomas returns to Goshen to host annual junior golf tournament
GOSHEN, Ky. — PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas is back in his home state this week. Thomas is hosting the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at his home course, Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. Seventy-eight juniors from across the globe will be competing in the American Junior Golf...
Elite '24 APB Isaac Brown Commits to Louisville
The running back from South Florida is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
Louisville native named Pac-12 Woman of the Year
Louisville native Brooke Forde was announced on Tuesday as the Pac-12 Woman of the Year for the 2021-22 campaign. The former Stanford University swimmer is the school's fourth recipient of the award. "The Pac-12 Woman of the Year Award honors graduating student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers...
Louisville basketball’s Mike James cleared to return to action
Some very good news for the Louisville men’s basketball team on Tuesday, as redshirt freshman forward/guard Mike James has announced that he has received full clearance to return to the court. James suffered a torn achilles tendon in his left leg during the first full week of practice last...
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
Five Questions Heading Into Louisville's Fall Camp
Here are the five biggest questions surrounding the Cardinals as they begin fall practice.
QB Pierce Clarkson talks about his most recent visit to The Ville
Pierce Clarkson didn't need to make another trip to the University of Louisville last weekend. The four-star quarterback from Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco is getting ready to play his senior season with the No. 1 ranked team in the country and has already been committed to Louisville for more than six months, making six different trips to campus.
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (8/1)
It’s Monday, so you probably want to rage. Head to Highland Taproom for metal music and karaoke from local bands Taken Lives and Isolator. As the Facebook description says: “Fun, Food, and Booze.”. Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville. No cover | 6:30-10 p.m. Or maybe you’re more of the nurturing...
Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
--Members of the Louisville women's basketball team were among the first to move into the brand new Denny Crum Hall on Sunday. --Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up his game-by-game predictions for the 2022 Louisville football season and sees the Cards going 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the ACC.
Lily Moore earns basketball scholarship after missing 4 years of play due to life-threatening wrist injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lily Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream of signing to play college basketball. "It means everything to me, and I give all glory to God," Moore said. But this was a day she wasn't sure was going to come. Moore suffered a life-threatening injury to her right...
Madison High School receiver hoping to have another big season
MADISON, Ind. — Madison Consolidated High School's Colin Yancey is gearing up for his senior season. The wide receiver is a big threat for the Cubs, having put up impressive numbers the past two seasons. He had a big sophomore season two years ago, finishing with 933 receiving yards...
NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report
The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
Frazier Museum donating part of Summer Beer Fest tickets to eastern Kentucky relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second annual Summer Beer Fest at the Frazier Museum returns to downtown Louisville this Saturday. The museum announced Wednesday that a portion of the festival proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross. Starting Wednesday and ending Friday, The Frazier will donate $10 of...
