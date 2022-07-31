ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Opens to #1, but at $23 Million It’s Another DC Disappointment

By Tom Brueggemann
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

July 2022 was the best month for theaters since 2019, but it ends on a weak note: For the first time since May (just before Paramount opened “Top Gun: Maverick), grosses for all films will total under $100 million. This particular fallow patch won’t last long with “Bullet Train” (Sony) starring Brad Pitt opening next Friday; it could open to $40 million or higher. After that, theaters may have to wait for October for another significant performer when Warner Bros. opens “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson.

That’s assuming it doesn’t underwhelm like some DC Comics adaptations, like this weekend’s animated “ DC League of Super-Pets ” (Warners). It’s #1 this weekend, but with a less-than-stellar $23 million. By comparison, that’s less than a quarter of the opening gross for “Minions: The Rise of Gru;” another animated Universal title, last spring’s “The Bad Guys,” cost $90 million less and opened to $1 million more.

Animated superheroes can be gold mines — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony) had a domestic total of $190 million — but animation has been uneven all summer. “Lightyear” (Disney) was a real disappointment as a Pixar-brand film. “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Frank” (Paramount) did less than $4 million to open last weekend, and didn’t even make the Top 10 this week.

“Gru,” with another $10 million this weekend at #4, is headed to more than $350 million — better than “Thor: Love and Thunder.” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount) took in $190 million. Still, moviegoers are clearly becoming more selective with VOD and streaming as near-term options.

Ticket sales totaled $96 million, 59 percent of the same 2019 weekend. That lowers the ongoing four-week comparison to 2019 to 85 percent, but it’s very unlikely to maintain that performance over the next two months.

Jordan Peele’s “ Nope ”(Universal), down 58 percent from its opening, did not duplicate the second-weekend holds for “Us” (-53 percent after opening much higher) and “Get Out” (-15 percent). At #2 and $80 million, it’s a respectable result and it will become his third $100 million+ domestic film. However, each of the first two grossed more than $250 million worldwide, with far lower budgets;  this one will be much less profitable.

“Thor” dropped 42 percent and “Gru” 40 percent. Other holds, including two Universal films on PVOD, dropped just a third or less. Best of the bunch was “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), off only 11 percent at #7 and $129 million. Also holding well is “When the Crawdads Sing” (Sony), in its third weekend down 27 percent and headed likely for $75 million or more. “Maverick” as usual held strong, down 20 percent, up to $650 million.

Also new in the top 10 in 998 theaters is “Vengeance” (Focus), #10 with $1,750,000. The Blumhouse production, which blends comedy and a murder mystery, is the directing debut of B.J. Novak, who also plays the lead. It found some favorable critical response and likely will see a decent PVOD afterlife.

Of the specialized limited debuts, two saw some degree of interest. “A Love Song” (Bleecker Street) managed $18,700 on four screens. Boosted by appearances by Lena Dunham and others, “Sharp Stick” (Utopia) did about the same in two. Opening wider in 97 theaters, “Resurrection” (IFC) grossed $92,700.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus) added another $930,000 in 871 theaters, now at $6.7 million. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24) added another $602,000 in 821 to reach $4.1 million. Neon’s “Fire of Love” did $151,ooo in 191, now $525,000.

The never-ending “Everything Everywhere All at Once” returned with bonus features with $650,000 in 1,490, enough to get it over $100 million worldwide for A24, by far its highest total.

The Top 10

1. DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros.) NEW –  Cinemascore: A-; Metacritic: 59; Est. budget: $90 million

$23,000,000 in 4,314 theaters; PTA (per theater average): $5,331; Cumulative: $23,000,000

2. Nope (Universal)  Week 2; Last weekend #1

$18,550,000 (-58%) in 3,807 (+22) theaters; PTA: $4,873; Cumulative: $80,583,000

3. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) Week 4; Last weekend #2

$13,075,000 (-42%) in 3,650 (-720) theaters; PTA: $3,582; Cumulative: $301,522,000

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) Week 5; Last weekend #3

$10,800,000 (-40%) in 3,579 (-237) theaters; PTA: $3,040; Cumulative: $320,411,000

5. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) Week 10; Last weekend #5

$8,200,000 (-20%) in 3,008 (-152) theaters; PTA: $2,726; Cumulative: $650,104,000

6. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) Week 3; Last weekend #4

$7,525,000 (-27%) in 3,526 (-124) theaters; PTA: $2,134; Cumulative: $53,526,000

7. Elvis (Warner Bros.) Week 6; Last weekend #6

$5,830,000 (-11%) in 2,901 (-204) theaters; PTA: $2,010; Cumulative: $129,001,000

8. The Black Phone (Universal) Week 6; Last weekend #8; also on PVOD

$2,500,000 (-29%) in 1,638 (-417) theaters; PTA: $1,526; Cumulative: $83,119,000

9. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) Week 8; Last weekend #9; also on PVOD

$2,080,000 (-33%) in 1,747 (-420) theaters; PTA: $1,191; Cumulative: $369,493,000

10. Vengeance (Focus) NEW – Cinemascore: B+; Metacritic: 69

$1,750,000 in 998 theaters; PTA: $1,754; Cumulative: $1,750,000

Additional specialized/limited/independent releases

A Love Song (Bleecker Street) – Metacritic: 76; Festivals include: Sundance 2022

$18,702 in 4 theaters; PTA: $4,859

Resurrection (IFC) – Metacritic: 70; Festivals include: Sundance 2021

$92,700 in 97 theaters; PTA: $956

Medusa (Music Box) – Metacritic: 69; Festivals include: Cannes, Toronto 2021

$2,181 in 3 theaters; PTA: $727

Sharp Stick (Utopia) – Metacritic:52; Festivals include: Sundance 2022

$18,317 in 2 theaters; PTA: $9,159

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus) Week 3

$930,000 in 871 (-130) theaters; Cumulative: $6,755,00

Fire of Love (Neon) Week 4

$151,262 in 191 (+94) theaters; Cumulative: $525,590

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4

$53,947 in 63 (-1) theaters; Cumulative: $333,607

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24) Week 6

$602,300 in 821 theaters (+231); Cumulative: $4,101,000

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Week 18; also on PVOD

$650,000 in 1,490 (+1,320) theaters; Cumulative: $68,848,000

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Nope’: Meet the Compton Cowboy Who Prepared Daniel Kaluuya to Play a Hollywood Horse Trainer

Click here to read the full article. When equestrian Randy Savvy saw “Nope,” he was impressed with Daniel Kaluuya’s ease around horses. Savvy knew it was a sign of the actor’s process coming to fruition: To prepare for his part as Hollywood horse trainer OJ Haywood, Kaluuya reached out to the co-founder of the Compton Cowboys for lessons in horsemanship. It paid off. “In order for him to fully and authentically execute his role, he wanted to be able to get some experience and some insights from guys who are already essentially living that role. Like we do this, we’re...
ANIMALS
IndieWire

‘Rocky’ Puts Another Iconic Villain in the Spotlight with ‘Creed’ Spin-Off ‘Drago’

Click here to read the full article. “Creed III” has just been pushed to 2023, but MGM clearly has confidence in the sequel’s success. The company is continuing to aggressively expand the franchise by developing a new spin-off film, “Drago,” from screenwriter Robert Lawton (via The Wrap). While plot details are scarce, the name “Drago” is instantly recognizable to fans of the Rocky franchise. Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren in “Rocky IV,” is one of Rocky Balboa’s most iconic foes. In “Creed II,” Lundgren returned as Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu was introduced as Viktor Drago, his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore

Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Andor’ Trailer: Diego Luna Leads ‘Star Wars’ Spy Thriller as Show Unveils New Release Date

Click here to read the full article. “Andor” is putting the war in “Star Wars.” The upcoming Disney+ series, originally slated for an August 31 release, confirmed a delayed premiere date to September 21. Diego Luna, as the titular Cassian Andor, dares to steal from the Empire in a tense new trailer with Stellan Skarsgård leading the charge against the regime. Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Fiona Shaw also star. Emmy-winning “Succession” composer Nicholas Britell is handling the score. Andor famously served as a Rebel spy and helped deliver Death Star received by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in “A New Hope.” Set...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
B. J. Novak
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Leonard Cohen
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things’ Writers Deny Changing Controversial Season 1 Scene

Click here to read the full article. Ever since “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer admitted to digitally altering special effects in past episodes, speculation has run rampant about other changes they may have made to the popular Netflix series without telling fans. “We have George Lucas’d things also that people don’t know about,” Matt Duffer said in a recent interview, referring to the “Star Wars” creator’s tendency to tinker with his old films by adding up-to-date special effects (often to fans’ chagrin). This led to an influx of theories about an early episode involving Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in August 2022 — and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “The Sandman” Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of “Coraline,” “Stardust,” “American Gods,” and “Good Omens,” has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was “to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening.” Insofar...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Even Shines in an Action-Packed Star Vehicle that Goes Nowhere Fast

Click here to read the full article. If “Bullet Train” is one of the worst movies that Brad Pitt has ever starred in — better than “Troy,” but a hair short of “The Mexican” — this big shiny nothing of a blockbuster is also a remarkable testament to the actor’s batting average over the last 30 years, and some of the best evidence we have as to why he’s been synonymous with the movies themselves for that entire time. Because that’s the thing about movie stars, and why the last of them still matter in a franchise-mad world where characters...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Sci Fi Movies#Paris#Paramount#Dc Comics#Pixar
IndieWire

‘Tomb Raider’ Film Rights Up for Grabs, Alicia Vikander No Longer Attached

Click here to read the full article. The “Tomb Raider” franchise must explore a new studio. MGM has returned the rights to producer Graham King and his GK Films after owning the IP for nine years. Lead star of the 2018 reboot, Alicia Vikander, is also expected to be recast. The Wrap first reported the news. Opening bids for the rights have spurred a bidding war since last week, with studios and streamers looking to acquire the adventure IP based on the 1996 videogame series of the same name. Angelina Jolie starred in previously Paramount’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in 2001 and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to Adapt Shipwreck Survival Story ‘The Wager’ for Apple

Click here to read the full article. Martin Scorsese is set to direct another adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio for Apple Original Films. THR first reported that Oscar winner Scorsese will team up again with Academy Award winner DiCaprio for a seventh feature collaboration. Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder,” the film is centered on a shipwreck in 1742. The book will be published next year. Grann also penned “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which Scorsese also adapted for an Apple Original film starring DiCaprio, slated for a 2023 release. “The Wager” will be directed...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Here’s the ‘Nope’ Metaphor You Missed: The Need to Diversify the Arthouse (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Fall season buzz is alive with celebrations of movie magic, from Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans” to “Empire of Light,” Sam Mendes’ romantic ode to old cinemas. But the most trenchant statement about the state of movies is here already. It comes from Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which confirms the filmmaker’s ability to generate suspense and awe from some seriously unpredictable places — but this Western sci-fi showdown also doubles as a meditation on the way film history marginalizes key figures and more crucially, assesses how the industry continues to alienate key voices. And, intentional...
MOVIES
IndieWire

B.J. Novak Unpacks That Shocking ‘Vengeance’ Ending: ‘Is America Going to Heal?’

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Vengeance.”] B.J. Novak is waiting for the message of “Vengeance” to be made obsolete. While the filmmaker’s feature directorial debut, a Shakespearian story of revenge, is rife with Quentin Tarantino references, Woody Allen-esque banter, and a nod to Jordan Peele’s masterful transcendence of genre, writer-director Novak wondered if its message of a divided America would eventually be irrelevant. Sadly, the opposite seems to be true. “Vengeance” stars as Novak as Ben Manalowitz, a New Yorker journalist looking to launch a podcast with a multi-hyphenate producer, played by Issa...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Issa Rae, Natasha Lyonne, and Hundreds of TV Creators Demand Streamers Defend Abortion Rights

Click here to read the full article. More than 411 television creators, showrunners, and writers collaborated on a letter to top executives at Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Apple, Paramount, Lionsgate, AMC, and more production companies urging specific protocols be in place for pregnant employees throughout the U.S. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, numerous streamers have issued statements to reimburse employee travel costs to terminate a pregnancy in states that have outlawed abortion. Now, showrunners like Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae, Natasha Lyonne, Abbi Jacobson, Ava DuVernay, and Amy Sherman-Palladino are calling on production companies...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jason Momoa Teases Ben Affleck’s Return as Batman for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck may be Batman once again. Affleck’s “Justice League” co-star Jason Momoa seemed to tease a return to the DCEU for upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Momoa posted on Instagram after fans of a Warner Bros. tour bus caught wind of Affleck filming with Momoa on the lot. “REUNITED Bruce and Arthur,” Momoa captioned, citing his character Arthur and Affleck’s Bruce Wayne. “Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming ‘AQUAMAN 2.’ All my aloha j.” Josh Brolin, who posed alongside...
MOVIES
IndieWire

David Harbour: I Thought ‘No One Would Watch’ ‘Stranger Things,’ Netflix Series Would Be a ‘Disaster’

Click here to read the full article. At first, “Stranger Things” was looking like a flop…at least, according to actor David Harbour. Despite the hit Netflix series breaking streaming records and spurring a whole franchise complete with a spin-off series and stage play adaptation, the Duffer Brothers-helmed ’80s-set teen sci-fi series was an underdog project from the start. “I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20,” star Harbour explained on BBC’s “The One Show” (via Insider). “Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about Episode...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen ‘Couldn’t Breathe’ While Filming Underwater Scenes for ‘Thirteen Lives’

Click here to read the full article. Viggo Mortensen implemented a “Dangerous Method” on set for Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives.” The thrice Oscar-nominated actor recalled barely being able to breathe when filming “Thirteen Lives,” telling the story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue of 12 youth soccer players and their assistant coach who were trapped after a rainstorm. Mortensen portrays real-life hero Richard Stanton, with Colin Farrell as fellow rescue diver John Volanthen. Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, and Paul Gleeson also star in the film, released July 29 in theaters before launching globally on Prime Video August 5. “All of a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘RRR’ Director Surprised by His Netflix Success: ‘I Didn’t Think I Could Make Films for Western Sensibilities’

Click here to read the full article. One of Netflix’s most surprising successes in 2022 has been “RRR,” S.S. Rajamouli’s sprawling Tollywood epic about the unlikely friendship between two Indian revolutionaries. From intricately choreographed dance numbers and CGI lions to copious amounts of meme-able bromance moments, the film truly has everything an audience could want. And while it was always destined to be a theatrical blockbuster in India, it also found a large global audience once it began streaming on Netflix. At this point, the film has exceeded everyone’s expectations, including Rajamouli’s. “Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Devotion’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors and ‘Top Gun’ Breakout Glen Powell Battle in the Skies

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Majors became “sick as a dog” while filming war drama “Devotion” because, well, Dramamine didn’t exist in the 1950s during the Korean War, when the film takes place. Majors stars as real-life U.S. Navy aviator Jesse L. Brown in the 2022 TIFF-selected film “Devotion,” directed by JD Dillard (“Sleight”) and based on true events. The film centers on the friendship between Brown (Majors) and fellow pilot Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) before entering the Korean War together. “Top Gun: Maverick” breakout Powell began developing the film five years ago after reading Adam Makos’ 2014 nonfiction...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Pedro Pascal Worried ‘The Mandalorian’ Wouldn’t ‘Be Compelling’ to ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Pedro Pascal admitted he may have been a little tentative about just how much success “The Mandalorian” could find among “Star Wars” fans. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor and “Narcos” alum leads the hit Disney+ series, which debuted in 2019. Pascal plays bounty hunter Din Djarin, who saves Baby Yoda and ventures on quests throughout the galaxy. Due to its unique plot and episodic structure (plus viral love for Baby Yoda), “The Mandalorian” was a breakthrough for the “Star Wars” canon. “I think it was so easy to trust how much Jon Favreau...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lesley Stahl Says Seeing ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Was an ‘Out-of-Body’ Experience

Click here to read the full article. One of the many surprising charms of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is the warm performance from Lesley Stahl, who plays herself to interview the eponymous seashell. Marcel’s love of “60 Minutes” is a key element of the story, and in many ways the film turns into a tribute to journalists like Stahl. That was news to her. The legendary “60 Minutes” reporter thought she was just making a cameo and didn’t realize what an important role she played until she saw the finished movie. She recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy