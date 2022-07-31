Suspect arrested after two Boston police officers struck while working near parade route

Read on www.wcvb.com
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
21-year-old man arrested after investigation of fire in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of burning a dwelling. Natale Zona of Grafton was arrested following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday on Logan Road in Grafton, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday. Lindsay Corcoran of the Worcester County...
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to Orange Line MBTA train fire
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — New surveillance video released Friday shows the moment an Orange Line MBTA train caught fire while in passenger service in Somerville, Massachusetts. The passengers forced to evacuate the subway train by walking down the tracks a few minutes later. The fire on the Orange Line train...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
Driver dies after three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon
SHARON, Mass. — A 24-year-old man died after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 95 in Sharon, Massachusetts, according to Massachusetts State Police. The crash happened at 7:44 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 17, just prior to the South Main Street exit at the Sharon/Foxborough town line.
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, members of the C6 Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the D4 Drug Control Unit, conducted an investigation targeting the sale of narcotics and arrested Gabriel Graham, 24, of Stoughton, on drug and firearm charges in the area of Harvard Street and Everett Street in Hyde Park.
A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police. Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a...
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
Man arraigned after hitting 2 Boston Police officers with car at parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who drove his car through a police barricade at the Puerto Rican Festival Parade and injured two Boston Police officers was arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. “This weekend’s Puerto Rican parade was an opportunity...
Shooting in Stoughton Target parking lot was accidental, police say after woman discharged firearm into her own leg
A shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the Stoughton Target was accidental, Stoughton Police said, after a woman accidentally discharging a firearm into her own leg. The woman was expected to survive and was cooperating with the police investigation, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara. Police officers...
Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Two men arrested in Boston on drug, firearms charges after police believe they attempted to steal several scooters
Two men were arrested in downtown Boston early Sunday after police believe they were attempting to steal several motor scooters. At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Oxford Place in Chinatown after receiving complaints of drug activity and loitering from the community, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers saw two men, later identified as Jeffrey Salvant, 35, of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp, 28, of Walpole, in an alleyway standing next to several scooters with heavy damage and exposed, loose wires. One of the men was holding a power drill.
Man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police say
BOSTON — A man is dead after they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a report about the shooting in the area of 215 Norwell St. shortly after 12:05 p.m. The victim was transported by Boston Emergency Medical Services to an area...
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
