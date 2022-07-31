Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest

banana1015.com
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Rochester Hills, MI USA
I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
Lansing Mom Wants Answers After Daughter Mauled by Pitbulls
A Lansing area woman is furious after her 7-year-old daughter was viscously mauled by her father's neighbor's Pitbulls. Latasha Williams says her daughter Sarae was visiting her father and his fiancee on Saturday (7/30) when the attack occurred. The girl was attacked by the two dogs and has suffered injuries "from head to toe."
Sneak Peek At The New GB’s Pub & Grub
It's great to see new local businesses opening up, I especially love it when that business is a bar and grill. Your soon-to-be favorite spot, GB's Pub & Grub will be opening soon. Owners Michael Carl Beagle and his business partner Brian Thayer posted the news on Facebook this past...
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
Michigan Woman Featured on A&E’s Neighborhood Wars
After a Bay City, Michigan woman's lousy behavior went viral on TikTok, the moment was featured on A&E's Neighborhood Wars. In November of 2021, a TikTok video recorded in Kawkawlin, Michigan just outside of Bay City went insanely viral. The original video has been viewed 22 million times. That doesn't count the many copies of this video floating around on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. The viral video shows a woman in a purple shirt that seems to be super angry about a maintenance worker who is taking care of leaves with a leaf blower. She starts out by yelling, pretending to be on the phone, and standing in between the worker and leaving so she can't do her job. Then, things escalate quickly. The angry resident physically assaults the trailer park maintenance worker and it is all caught on video. The original viral TikTok video is below.
fox2detroit.com
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022
August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Check Out These Newborns at Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo!
Also known as a bearcat, these carnivorous mammals are native to South and Southeast Asia. They can typically be found in tropical rain forest treetops. Until recently, Potter Park Zoo in Lansing was home to two of these animals (Barry, born in 2017 at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois; and Thistle, born in 2019 at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island). But just before fireworks lit up the sky this 4th of July, Thistle gave birth to three adorable bintlets!
Dearborn Press & Guide
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Grand Blanc’s Ascension Genesys Hospital Will End Hospital Stays for Kids
Parents looking for inpatient care for their kids at Ascension Genesys Hospital will now find themselves heading to other hospitals outside of Grand Blanc. Starting this fall the Grand Blanc hospital will no longer pediatric inpatient care. Starting in September, kids requiring a stay in the hospital will need to head to another hospital in the area.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
