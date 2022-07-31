Design firm to drop anchor at Dock 72 on Brooklyn waterfront

manhattanexpressnews.nyc
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
Commercial Observer
Capital Automotive Buys Luxury Coney Island Car Dealership Site for $54M
Capital Automotive Real Estate Services drove off into the sunset with a $54 million deal to buy a building leased to a luxury car dealership in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The real estate investment trust bought the under-construction building at 809 Neptune Avenue, which will become a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership, from MBB Auto Group on June 30, PincusCo first reported. Capital Automotive nabbed $21 million in debt from Citibank to finance the purchase, according to property records made public Tuesday.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales
With rents rising and a slowdown in new apartment construction on the horizon, mid-market investors continue to target multifamily assets in New York City. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, half of which were apartment buildings with fewer than 100 units.
Thrillist
These 3 NYC Neighborhoods Are Among the Top 10 Best Places for Young Professionals
New York City may be known for its high prices and competitive job market, but it's also a magnet for young people looking to start their careers. In fact, three of the Big Apple neighborhoods should be among your top picks if you're a young professional looking to put down roots.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC has the most romantic spots in all of the U.S.
NYC may be notorious for its tough dating scene, but there’s absolutely no shortage of incredible date offerings across its boroughs. From Mars, an online health clinic for men, unveiled the top cities for dating in a new report by looking at cities’ square mileage, the number of nightlife venues, restaurants, romantic places and date idea searches. While NYC isn’t in the top five cities best for dating, it took the top spot for the city with the most romantic places for date ideas with over 700 “romantic locations.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex
The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
therealdeal.com
Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel
Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
Historic Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy is on the verge of closing its doors
The owner of Alleva Dairy in Little Italy has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to keep the cheese shop open.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tourists love Brooklyn more than they love Manhattan
Brooklyn is becoming extremely popular among New Yorkers, both as a residential destination and as the best neighborhood where to find top-notch food and drinks. Alas, according to a new study by location analytics company Placer.ai, Brooklyn is slowly but surely becoming even more popular than Manhattan among tourists. The...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
boweryboogie.com
Shed the Sheds: New Lawsuit to Shut Down the Open Restaurants Program for Good
A contingent of New Yorkers last week filed an Article 78 lawsuit to end renewals of the emergency executive orders that authorize the temporary Open Restaurants program, and to end its operation altogether. On the heels of news last spring that the State Supreme Court nullified any path to permanence...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary less than 30 minutes outside of NYC this fall
Celebrities are officially entering the local cannabis market, an inevitable result of the legalization of weed in both New Jersey and New York. Rapper and actor Ice-T is one of the first well-known personalities to claim his stake in the industry. The star of Law & Order has received a cannabis license by his native State of New Jersey and will open his own 5,000-square-feet dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from midtown Manhattan, this fall.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This big wasp is out in full force in Prospect Park right now
New York is home to a vast variety of insects that, let’s be honest, freak us out every so often. For once, we’d like to report on the presence of one creature that you actually should not be scared of, despite its name: the Cicada Killer Wasp. According...
westviewnews.org
News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village
In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
nysportsday.com
Report: Developers Pitch NYC Casinos in Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island
The future NYC casino landscape is coming into focus. The New York Post reports that Times Square, Hudson Yards, Coney Island, and Willets Point near Citi Field are among the contenders for the city’s new casino locations. We’ve known for months that three casino licenses are available for the...
homedit.com
Tallest Buildings In NYC Represent The Latest In Architecture
The tallest buildings in NYC represent the forefront of modern architecture and building design. The city’s skyline is iconic because of its skyscrapers. Since the first skyscraper was built in 1889 in Manhattan, the city has remained the premier site for luxurious home and office buildings. Why Does New...
This Popular Plant-Based Burger Chain Has Made Its Way From London To NYC
The beloved London-based fast food chain Neat Burger has made its way across seas and is giving New Yorkers the chance to try this plant-based staple. Located in Urbanspace at 230 Park Avenue, the new location is serving their award-winning bites pop-up style before opening up their first official NYC location later this year with the support of strategic investors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lewis Hamilton. The burgers are, of course, the main focal point of the menu. There’s the Smoke Smash, made with two Neat patties smashed with onions on a flour bun with pickles, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese, chopped white onions and topped with crispy onion rings, mayo, and bbq sauce. Their Filet-no-Fish Burger is a fish-style jackfruit patty in crispy breadcrumbs served on a soft bun with tartar sauce. In addition to their burgers you’ll find nuggets, fries, tater tots, and burger bowls, such as the Chick’n Burger Bowl made with chicken pieces on top of a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado, bacon bits, crispy onions, and mayo.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These braided cardamom buns are the star of the show at this new Scandinavian bakery
Smør Bakery is the latest addition to New York’s diverse sweets scene, this one an ode to the Danish recipes that have turned apple cakes, kanelstangs (Danish cinnamon twists) and risengrød (rice pudding endemic of Denmark) into go-to desserts on this side of the Atlantic as well.
