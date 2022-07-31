ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Design firm to drop anchor at Dock 72 on Brooklyn waterfront

By Nigel
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Capital Automotive Buys Luxury Coney Island Car Dealership Site for $54M

Capital Automotive Real Estate Services drove off into the sunset with a $54 million deal to buy a building leased to a luxury car dealership in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The real estate investment trust bought the under-construction building at 809 Neptune Avenue, which will become a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership, from MBB Auto Group on June 30, PincusCo first reported. Capital Automotive nabbed $21 million in debt from Citibank to finance the purchase, according to property records made public Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales

With rents rising and a slowdown in new apartment construction on the horizon, mid-market investors continue to target multifamily assets in New York City. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, half of which were apartment buildings with fewer than 100 units.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC has the most romantic spots in all of the U.S.

NYC may be notorious for its tough dating scene, but there’s absolutely no shortage of incredible date offerings across its boroughs. From Mars, an online health clinic for men, unveiled the top cities for dating in a new report by looking at cities’ square mileage, the number of nightlife venues, restaurants, romantic places and date idea searches. While NYC isn’t in the top five cities best for dating, it took the top spot for the city with the most romantic places for date ideas with over 700 “romantic locations.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex

The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel

Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Meyer
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tourists love Brooklyn more than they love Manhattan

Brooklyn is becoming extremely popular among New Yorkers, both as a residential destination and as the best neighborhood where to find top-notch food and drinks. Alas, according to a new study by location analytics company Placer.ai, Brooklyn is slowly but surely becoming even more popular than Manhattan among tourists. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Nyc Ferry#Boston Properties#Business Industry#Linus Business#Huge#Dock 72#The Brooklyn Navy Yard#The Navy Yard#Union Square Events
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary less than 30 minutes outside of NYC this fall

Celebrities are officially entering the local cannabis market, an inevitable result of the legalization of weed in both New Jersey and New York. Rapper and actor Ice-T is one of the first well-known personalities to claim his stake in the industry. The star of Law & Order has received a cannabis license by his native State of New Jersey and will open his own 5,000-square-feet dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from midtown Manhattan, this fall.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This big wasp is out in full force in Prospect Park right now

New York is home to a vast variety of insects that, let’s be honest, freak us out every so often. For once, we’d like to report on the presence of one creature that you actually should not be scared of, despite its name: the Cicada Killer Wasp. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westviewnews.org

News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village

In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
homedit.com

Tallest Buildings In NYC Represent The Latest In Architecture

The tallest buildings in NYC represent the forefront of modern architecture and building design. The city’s skyline is iconic because of its skyscrapers. Since the first skyscraper was built in 1889 in Manhattan, the city has remained the premier site for luxurious home and office buildings. Why Does New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Popular Plant-Based Burger Chain Has Made Its Way From London To NYC

The beloved London-based fast food chain Neat Burger has made its way across seas and is giving New Yorkers the chance to try this plant-based staple. Located in Urbanspace at 230 Park Avenue, the new location is serving their award-winning bites pop-up style before opening up their first official NYC location later this year with the support of strategic investors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lewis Hamilton. The burgers are, of course, the main focal point of the menu. There’s the Smoke Smash, made with two Neat patties smashed with onions on a flour bun with pickles, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese, chopped white onions and topped with crispy onion rings, mayo, and bbq sauce. Their Filet-no-Fish Burger is a fish-style jackfruit patty in crispy breadcrumbs served on a soft bun with tartar sauce. In addition to their burgers you’ll find nuggets, fries, tater tots, and burger bowls, such as the Chick’n Burger Bowl made with chicken pieces on top of a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado, bacon bits, crispy onions, and mayo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy