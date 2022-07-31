ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portman says “Respect for Marriage Act” upholds the status quo

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gJvY_0gzi0BjI00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WTRF ) – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in Washington have been working to codify past SCOTUS decisions into law.


The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify into law same-sex and interracial marriages. It will also require that states recognize valid marriages under this Act that were conducted in other states.


Ohio Senator Rob Portman supports the bill, calling it a “status quo bill,” that doesn’t change how marriages have been treated under law for the past few years.

“So let’s say somebody gets married in Florida and they want to move to Ohio, they’ve got kids they’ve adopted, they’ve got financial arrangements and so on, they want to know that they can be able to move to another state and that it will be honored. That’s all this does. It’s a status quo bill, it doesn’t change anything.”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Portman also says that since the Act doesn’t change any current law about marriages, it will be able to avoid any potential issues related to religious liberties that could arise.


