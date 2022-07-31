Dedication ceremony honors nun undergoing cancer treatment

www.limaohio.com
VFW to host broasted pork chop dinner
LIMA — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1275 Auxillary will host a public broasted pork chop dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at the VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Side dishes include scalloped potatoes, choice of side, roll with butter and dessert. All proceeds...
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
AARP wants input from Lima seniors
LIMA — AARP’s 2022 Deciding Voices Listening Tour will begin at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 12:30 p.m.) Thursday at The Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St., Lima. AARP will listen to concerns of those age 50 or older whose voice counts in the upcoming November general elections.
Reminisce: Answering the bell: Tracing the history of the Lima Fire Department
LIMA — Beginning in early 1916 horsepower began replacing horses at the Lima Fire Department. “If the present plans of Safety Director (Albert) Gale are carried the motorized apparatus from the Central, West and South stations will be installed within the next two weeks,” the Lima Times-Democrat reported Jan. 10, 1916. “No more supplies for the horses will be purchased unless absolutely necessary,” the newspaper added.
Eagles Hall to host Big Band dance
LIMA — A Big Band dance will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at the Eagles Hall, 800 W. Robb Ave., Lima. People aged 60 and older are invited to attend this free event.
St. Anthony Parish Festival returns
COLUMBUS GROVE — The St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and close at 11 p.m. It will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Columbus Grove. Saturday’s events include a 5K run, BBQ rib and...
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program offered Aug. 11
LIMA — The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Senior Citizens Services, 3400 W. Elm St., Lima. The program is free and open to the public. Pre-registration...
Free wellness expo open Saturday in Harrod
HARROD — The Discover Wellness Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Harrod Event Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod. The event is free and open to the public.
Primrose to offer card-making class
LIMA — Primrose will host a card crafting class at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Primrose Retirement Community, 3500 W. Elm St., Lima. Tina Hamp will demonstrate and assist in a beginner-level class for creating hand-made cards. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 23 by calling Cortney at 419-233-3338.
Elida to hold National Night Out
ELIDA — The National Night Out in the Village of Elida will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Elida Fieldhouse parking lot, 301-325 Hillcrest Drive, Elida. Activities include a bounce house, DJ, games, raffles, giveaways, free hot dogs, and more.
Area schools receive money for safety upgrades
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $47 million in grants would be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses, including several schools in Allen, Auglaize and Putnam counties. DeWine said 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive up to $50,000 each in grant funding...
Linda and Steve Marshall
HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Steve Marshall are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Marshall and the former Linda Lowry were married July 29, 1972, at Harrod Christian Church in Harrod by the Rev. Willard Thomas. They are the parents of one child, Nathan (Melissa) Marshall, of Harrod. They have...
Heartbeat of Lima Charity Car Show
LIMA — Heartbeat of Lima will hold its Annual Charity Car Show from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships, 617 King Ave., Lima. The event will feature many giveaways and prizes awarded, including Best of Show-Motorcycle, Best of Show-Jeep, Best of Show-Corvette, Best of Show-Lowrider, Best of Show-1949 & Older, Best of Show-1950-2000, Best of Show-Late Model and more. The show is open to all vehicles and motorcycles and over 30 trophies will be awarded.
Bluffton library offers pointillism art class
BLUFFTON — Janette Reineke’s final children’s art lesson for the summer, “Fear No Art,” will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. The class will focus on pointillism in the style of George Seurat. Call...
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of the second week of the month in the northern part of the county. The following inspections were done July 11. Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford, had three critical and three non-critical violations. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination...
Christian singer Michael W. Smith coming to Findlay
FINDLAY — Michael W. Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Smith is a multi-platinum Christian music artist who will perform with guest Jon Reddick during The Waymaker Tour. Ticket prices range from...
Chris Rowlands to perform at the amphitheater
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Chris Rowlands for a live performance of family nature entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the amphitheater at 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Singer and songwriter Rowlands will feature songs about the natural world and his life...
Troy man listed as missing/endangered
TROY – Friends and family of a missing Troy man are hoping the public can help find him. According to the Troy Police Department, concerned family members reported 50-year old Ruben Gonzales missing on Aug. 1 around 9:45 a.m. Family members say he has actually been missing since 7...
Former Children Services director headed to trial
LIMA — Cynthia Scanland, the former executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, made a rare appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Scanland did not actually enter the courtroom, however, as her attorney, David Thomas,...
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
