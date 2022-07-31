Dedication ceremony honors nun undergoing cancer treatment

LIMA — Heartbeat of Lima will hold its Annual Charity Car Show from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships, 617 King Ave., Lima. The event will feature many giveaways and prizes awarded, including Best of Show-Motorcycle, Best of Show-Jeep, Best of Show-Corvette, Best of Show-Lowrider, Best of Show-1949 & Older, Best of Show-1950-2000, Best of Show-Late Model and more. The show is open to all vehicles and motorcycles and over 30 trophies will be awarded.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO