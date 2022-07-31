ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks G-League Team Adds Another Antetokounmpo

By Jeff Thurn
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kxrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
thecomeback.com

Milwaukee Brewers make shocking roster decision for former star pitcher

At one time, pitcher Dinelson Lamet was viewed as one of the top pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. However, after the San Diego Padres traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for star reliever Josh Hader ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Lamet is now out of the big leagues entirely.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy