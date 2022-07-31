ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Fett and Laird win LATA mixed doubles

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5ram_0gzhzbPt00
Ian Laird goes up for a return during the Lima Area Tennis Association mixed doubles tournament Sunday. Laird and partner, Maggie Fett, placed first. Jose Nogueras | The Lima News

LIMA – Tennis has opened some doors for Ian Laird and Maggie Fett.

A couple years ago, Laird and Fett met through some of their tennis connections in Findlay.

Sunday, at the University of Northwestern Ohio tennis courts, Laird and Fett won the Lima Area Tennis Association (LATA) mixed doubles tournament, as they defeated Brandon Amstutz and Brooke Camper in the finals, 7-5, 6-1.

Fett, who is 24 years old, played her high school tennis at Bluffton. Laird, 25, played his high school tennis at Findlay.

Not only do Laird and Fett team up on the tennis courts, they also are a couple.

“We met through tennis,” Fett said. “So, that’s kind of how that happened. There’s a good tennis community in Findlay. So, we met through some mutual friends.”

Since then, Laird and Fett have played together in many mixed doubles tournaments.

In Sunday’s championship match against Amstutz and Camper, Laird and Fett won a tight first set. However, in the second set, Laird and Fett demonstrated the chemistry they have on the tennis court by disposing their opponents rather easily.

Laird and Fett started the second set by pulling out to a commanding 5-0 lead.

“I felt like we just kept our form,” Laird said. “We weren’t discouraged at how we played in the first set. We were able to break Brandon’s serve, early in the second set; and that really helped us out.

“That gave us a lot of momentum. I was able to consolidate it by holding the next game. … We got it to 3-0, and we just kind of kept the momentum going after that.”

Added Fett, “We made less errors than they did, to be honest with you. In the first set, we were just adjusting to getting settled in.”

Last year, Laird and Fett lost to the duo of Jeff Arthur and Andrea Arango-Brown in the LATA mixed doubles finals.

This weekend, Laird and Fett would not be denied.

“That one (loss in last year’s finals) stung a little bit, for sure,” Laird said. “We went back and worked on a few things; and we played in a lot of mixed

doubles tournaments. So, it felt good to come back and finally seal it up this time.”

Laird said the two of them team up really well on the tennis court.

“She is really good on the baseline. I’m able to put some shots away at the net, and volley a little bit. We complement each other well,” he said.

Camper, a junior at Bluffton High School, plays on the tennis team for the Pirates. Amstutz, a 2016 graduate of Van Wert High School, coaches the boys tennis team at Van Wert.

In the mixed doubles back-draw bracket, Jeff Arthur and Delaney Dawson won the back-draw title Sunday by defeating Addisyn Cooper and Curtis Hughes, 6-1, 6-1.

In the LATA junior tournament, a round-robin format, there were four participants. Alexa Heffner won the title Sunday. Emma Stauffer was runner-up, while Brailynn Murphy was third.

LATA MIXED DOUBLES TOURNAMENT AT UNOH

Open Championship Match

Ian Laird/Maggie Fett def. Brandon Amstutz/Brooke Camper 7-5, 6-1

Back Draw Championship Match

Jeff Arthur/Delaney Dawson def. Addisyn Cooper/Curtis Hughes 6-1, 6-1

JUNIORS (Round Robin)

Alexa Heffner def. Emma Stauffer 8-2

Alexa Hefner def. Ava Eley 8-0

Alexa Heffner def. Brailyn Murphy 8-4

Emma Stauffer def. Ava Eley 4-0

Emma Staffer def. Brailyn Murphy 8-4

Brailyn Murphy def. Ava Eley 9-8

Sidney Daily News

Steer sells for $14,400

SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Tim Ryan visits Lima to talk with local business leaders

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic U.S. Senate candidate makes a stop in Lima to talk to small business owners and employees about what Washington can do for them. Tim Ryan says that small businesses are the backbone of the economy, so he wanted to ask them how national lawmakers can help their businesses succeed. He also touched on inflation and how it is impacting the lower and middle class. During the pandemic, many people decided to be their own boss and start their own business, and he says the federal government need to be supportive of their efforts.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event

Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

Friday is deadline for City of Lima's Impact Grant applications

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a way to strengthen your neighborhood with grant dollars from the City of Lima. There are few days left for neighborhood associations and 501(c)(3) organizations to submit applications for the Impact Grant Program through the City of Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods. Up to ten $500,000 grants are available and Activate Allen County is awarding additional grant dollars to a few of the approved projects.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TARTA hub closed until further notice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

