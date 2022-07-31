ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Byrd family expresses gratitude after son’s latest surgery

By Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujZin_0gzhzG4k00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd went through his fifth surgery on Sunday after his injury in a boating accident on July 23.

Byrd, a Laurinburg native and Scotland County High School graduate, was airlifted from Bath to Greenville after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident.

This was his fifth surgery since the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, shared on her Facebook that he did well and is still in recovery. They closed the gap on the left side of his calf, but the right side still remains swollen and very open. They saw pictures of his legs without bandages and they are amazed by how well they are coming together.

According to Mitzi Byrd, he will need to go in for his next surgery on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Thank you for all the prayers,” she said on her Facebook.

She said that was encouraging news after “he had a pretty rough night with pain control and got very little sleep.”

Parker has a strong connection to Greenville, both of his parents attended ECU, and Parker — a standout player on his travel team, the South Charlotte Panthers, in addition to Scotland High — committed to ECU before officially starting his high school career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Latest surgery leaves concerns over Byrd’s recovery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s latest surgery has brought into question the status of his right foot, his mother said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Bryd, the incoming ECU freshman who was severely injured in a boating accident in July, had his seventh surgery Wednesday morning at ECU Health Medical Center. Mitzi Bryd […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Parker Byrd back in ICU after setback

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd is headed back to the ICU to receive more intensive treatment for injuries he suffered in a recent Beaufort County boating accident. Byrd, who sustained serious damage to both legs in the accident, underwent his sixth surgery Tuesday, according to his mother Mitzi Byrd. During that […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurinburg, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
City
Bath, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant Wasabi 88 giving back to teachers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money to assist teachers this upcoming school year. On Tuesday, local restaurant Wasabi 88, will be holding a percentage night for Adopt a Teacher. The organization connects businesses and others with ways to help local teachers get the school supplies they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Food Lion donates to Last Days Tabernacle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food for the whole family. Last Days Tabernacle received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed neighbors in times of need. The donation helps support the mission to assist ending hunger in the community. The $1,500 will be used to purchase items from Food Lion to feed 50+ […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Mike Parker: Time to support ‘Wings Over the Neuse’ once again

I was not part of the CSS Neuse Foundation Board when the first “Wings Over the Neuse” fundraiser occurred. In 2009, board members decided to do something special to raise funds needed to place a monument for Alton “Doc” Stapleford to recognize and honor all the work and supervision he provided during the construction of the CSS Neuse II. That fundraiser proved successful. The next time you visit the Neuse II, check out the memorial honoring Alton.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Donate now to the Ronald McDonald House, telethon on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina is hosting its 6th annual telethon presented by WNCT 9OYS. The telethon is Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. In honor of the organization’s 35th anniversary, the goal is to raise $35,000. You can click the below link to give now […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017. WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a restaurant in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a fork lift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wayne Hardee Law gives away over 1,500 backpacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday. Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Grant money will help Ayden fix water issues

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly $800 million in grant money will fund approximately 400 wastewater and water infrastructure projects throughout North Carolina. “Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press release. In eastern North Carolina, Pitt County will receive around $24 million. In Ayden, the […]
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina

Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

No one injured after tree falls on Kenansville nursing home

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kenansville Health and Rehab Center residents and employees were safe Monday night after a tree fell on the facility. At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a report of a tree falling on the business. Officials said everyone is OK. A tree fell on the back wing of the facility, […]
KENANSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Area buzzing with start of high school football practices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of August may mean summer continues for most people. For high school sports fans, it’s the unofficial start to another season. The first day of practices for high school football and other fall sports began for public schools all over North Carolina. Coaches welcomed new and returning players to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tobs win in walk-off fashion, force deciding game

WILSON, NC – The Wilson Tobs walked off against their opponent for the third time this season on Tuesday night. As a result, the East Division of the Coastal Plain League series will come down to a winner-take-all Wednesday in Morehead City. Down to their final out, the Tobs came out as winners over Morehead […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

ECU football opens 2022 preseason camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston opened the 2022 campaign Wednesday morning by guiding the Pirates through their first official workout of the season on Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex. Following a 6:15 a.m. wake-up call, breakfast, treatments, positional meetings and a 10-minute walk-through, Houston and his […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy