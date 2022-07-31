Junior League of Troy sets endowment fund for Vanderheyden to honor memory of Polly Freihofer Mason

www.troyrecord.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Helderberg Meadworks celebrates grand opening in Troy
The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District will commemorate the opening of Helderberg Meadworks, at 45 Third Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 4 at 4 p.m.
Troy Record
Halfmoon celebrates its history during recent ceremonies
HALFMOON, N.Y. — The town of Halfmoon celebrated its history this week with a couple of ceremonies at two of the area’s most historically significant sites. Dedication events were held at the Church Hill Road Historic District and Betts Farm, two locations where blue and yellow historical marker signs were recently installed.
saratogaliving.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
National Night Out events in the Capital Region
National Night Out is on August 2. This is a yearly event that focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Troy Record
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Rich get Richer! Is Saratoga County Getting a Million Dollar ‘Destination Playground’?
The rich get richer! Is Saratoga County getting a million dollar "destination playground'?. If funding goes according to plan, there's a proposed design for a nearly 10,000-square-foot, million-dollar, “destination playground” that would be built in Saratoga County starting sometime late next Summer or early Fall. And this structure,...
Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School
Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
New Business Being Built on Wolf Road That’s Not a Restaurant!
It seems when we talk about a new business being built on Wolf Road in Colonie it's a new restaurant. Well, this time it's a business that has been in the Capital Region for a century and has outgrown its current location. It will be built between a bunch of restaurants on Wolf Road.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
This First of It’s Kind Book Bikes Coming to Capital Region!
There is a unique summer program in the Capital Region, and it involves books and bikes! The local not-for-profit organization Grassroot Givers has teamed up with CDPHP to bring two "book bikes" to events in Albany. An earth-friendly opportunity, Grassroot Givers, has launched the mobile libraries to pedal to local...
5 things to know this Wednesday, August 3
Today's five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
‘Trinity of Terror’ tour coming to MVP Arena
Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills are set to perform at MVP Arena on November 18 as part of the third leg of their "Trinity of Terror" tour. The tour features special guest Atreyu.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
WNYT
Schenectady CEO dies in Minnesota stock race
The CEO of a Schenectady business has died after crashing in a professional race in Minnesota. Moto-America and Brainerd International Raceway say Scott Briody died after crashing during a qualifying session on Friday. It was for the MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Race. Out of respect, all track activity was cancelled...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Proctors’ Fandom Fest to feature celebrities, vendors, and events
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is set to host its first “Fandom Fest” on August 12, 13, and 14. The three-day event will be a celebration of fan culture and allow guests to share the love they have for their favorite show, anime, game, or movie.
Library box destroyed by fire
A Little Free Library box in Albany went up in flames over the weekend.
