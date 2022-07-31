ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in Washington Parish, five others injured

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

BOGALUSA, La. ( WGNO ) — A Washington Parish crash that injured five people also claimed the life of a Mandeville man, Saturday night. The Louisiana State Police say they responded just after 10:45 to the two-vehicle accident that happened on  LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road.

Investigations revealed that 35-year-old Kevin Christensen was driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lane of the highway in a Toyota Tundra at the same time as Jeep Grand Cherokee carrying five people. For reasons under investigation Christensen crashed head-on with the Jeep, causing it to flip over.

Man reportedly shoots, kills father before wounding himself

Troopers say Christensen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the jeep was wearing a seatbelt but sustained serious injuries, the other four suffered minor or moderate injuries.

They were all taken to the hospital for treatment but their conditions are not known. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as the crash remains under investigation.

“Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death,” Louisiana State Police Troop L.

