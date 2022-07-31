ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona House Speaker doubles back, says he’ll ‘never’ vote for Trump again

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4ovW_0gzhywk700
Tweet

Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) on Sunday said he’ll never vote for former President Trump again, a reversal of earlier claims that he’d back Trump in a match-up against President Biden.

“I’ll never vote for him, but I won’t have to. Because I think America’s tired and there’s some absolutely forceful, qualified, morally defensible and upright people, and that’s what I want. That’s what I want in my party and that’s what I want to see,” Bowers told moderator Jonathan Karl during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

The Arizona lawmaker called Trump a “demagogue” who maintains hold on his base through “thuggery and intimidation.”

“I have thought, at times, someone born how he was, raised how he was — he has no idea what a hard life is. And what people have to go through in real — in the real world. He has no idea what courage is,” Bowers said.

Bowers’s comments were a reversal of his remarks in June, when he said he’d support the former president in a rematch of the 2020 election.

“If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again. Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the county. In my view it was,” Bowers told The Associated Press before testifying in June to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Testifying before the House panel, Bowers rejected the former president’s claims that the two men had discussed a rigged 2020 presidential election in Arizona.

Bowers said members of his party called him a “traitor” after his appearance before the committee. Trump lambasted the lawmaker as a “coward.”

Bowers on Sunday said he hoped Trump would never return to a position of power.

“I would certainly hope not. I certainly don’t trust that authority that he would exercise.”

Bowers is running for Arizona’s state Senate in this year’s midterms, and Trump has endorsed his challenger, David Farnsworth.

Comments / 205

Pammy
2d ago

To The Tune 🎶 of London Bridge: First Verse: tRUMPIE'S WORLD 🌍 is falling 🌠 DOWN, FALLING 🌠 DOWN, FALLING 🌠 DOWN, TRUMPIE'S WORLD 🌍 IS FALLING 🌠 DOWN, HE'S SO ANGRY 😡! SECOND VERSE 🎶: TAKE THE KEY 🗝️ AND LOCK 🔐 HIM UP, LOCK 🔐 HIM UP, LOCK 🔐 HIM UP, TAKE THE KEY 🗝️ AND LOCK 🔐 HIM UP, BYE, BYE, TRUMPIE!👋 👮 THIRD VERSE 🎶: NOW IT'S TIME TO DANCE 🩰 AND SING, 🎤DANCE 🩰 AND SING, DANCE 🩰 AND SING, 🎤 NOW IT'S TIME TO DANCE 🩰 AND SING, 🎤 WE'RE ALL GOING TO PARTY 😂🤓😋🤠

Reply(22)
57
Cecil Alexander
2d ago

Let’s ask them people over in the eastern end of Kentucky,how they feel about them Republicans after voting down the inter structure bill that may have been benefiting them at this time….

Reply
29
Nick up North
2d ago

Trump's future candidacy is a non issue. The GOP has determined he has far too much baggage to ever be a viable canidate. The GOP is seeking a canidate who has a chance of beating Biden. They know for sure it isn't Trump. At this point it may be a non issue - it appears Trump's legal issues may disrupt any political plans he has.

Reply(16)
28
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona House#Abc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

653K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy