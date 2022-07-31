Residents urged to check units for damage

The Valley of the Sun ended the July 16-17 weekend with a powerful monsoon that, in some areas, featured 70 mph winds, an inch and a half of rain and enough damage to shut down a highway.

As homeowners across the Valley clean up after a storm that left more than 42,000 people without power, experts recommend checking air conditioning units for potential damage.

“Monsoons can accelerate the normal wear and tear of an A/C unit, especially from hazardous storms like the one we just experienced,” said Audrey Monell, Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning president. “We want to make sure everyone has a working A/C unit that lasts throughout the rest of the summer and that starts with something as simple as making sure the air filter is clean.”

Here are three more ways to check if the A/C unit is damaged and how to make sure it will last through monsoon season.

Cosmetic damage

Monsoon winds can reach extreme speeds and are powerful enough to cause objects to fly through the sky, which can cause serious damage to an A/C unit.

Make sure to take a look at exterior parts, including vents and fan blades for any damage. If the unit looks good, take a peek at the interior wiring and piping to make sure it is all still connected.

Surrounding debris

The debris caused from monsoons can seriously interfere with the operation of the A/C unit.

Dirt and other debris can cover the A/C, making the unit run at a hotter temperature and decreasing its efficiency. This debris, paired with the high humidity that follows a storm, can also block the drain lines, increasing the risk of overflowing from too much condensation. Clear all debris so the unit has proper drainage, and check and clean the coils.

Roof, ductwork, yard

If the A/C is located on the rooftop, make sure it is properly secured and stable.

If it sits on the ground, make sure the lawn is clear of any objects that can damage the unit. Homeowners will also want to ensure that all ductwork is sealed tightly and properly, so no debris can enter the home.

Checking on and maintaining a home unit is crucial, as a current A/C part shortage has caused issues that have resulted in extended wait times for repairs.

One of the best things homeowners can do to make sure their A/C unit is working properly is to schedule a regular maintenance check. HVAC technicians can fully examine the A/C unit for any damage that may have been caused and provide helpful information or advice.