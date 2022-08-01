ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ex-Putin adviser Chubais reported to be in European hospital

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SK7aI_0gzhyMPJ00

Anatoly Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine , was reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital on Sunday for a neurological disorder.

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian television personality and family friend of Chubais, said on Telegram that she had spoken with his wife, Avdotya, and that he was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome. She did not say which clinic he was in.

Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Sobchak said Chubais’ condition was “unstable,” but she quoted him as saying it was “moderate, stable.”

Although Chubais did not state his reason for resigning in March, it was presumed to be because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

His was the highest-level of a series of official resignations. Chubais had most recently been Putin’s envoy to international organizations on sustainable development. He is well-known in Russia, having held high-profile posts since the early 1990s, when he oversaw privatization efforts under Boris Yeltsin.

Comments / 64

Donna R Lewis
2d ago

So sorry Mr Chubaisa...Guillain Barre will become an epidemic for those who continue to honor Putin's insanity to destroy Russia and beyond. Save lives...warn the Kremlin before all is lost..😱😢💔🙏🙏🫖🫖

Reply
13
One Hermit
2d ago

If PUTIN doesn't like you, you are lucky to be able to get into the hospital!

Reply(7)
34
ncc1701n
2d ago

He must have drank some of lil putie's special tea.

Reply(4)
41
Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Ksenia Sobchak
Person
Anatoly Chubais
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
ohmymag.co.uk

'He was not intelligent enough': Vladimir Putin failed to be KGB spy for this reason, claims ex-agent

Since the attack on Ukraine, not a day has gone by without a report about Vladimir Putin. If it's not about his allegedly desolate state of health, old acquaintances speak up. One of them is Sergueï Jirnov. The ex-KGB employee spoke to the AFP news agency not only about the alleged reasons for the attack on the neighbouring country but also about how he assesses the Russian president and his actions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's torture camps revealed: 'Filtration' prisons where Ukrainian children are held and adult civilians beaten by FSB officers are unveiled by Polish security forces

Poland's intelligence services say they have identified camps where thousands of Ukrainian children have been held and adults brutally beaten by invading Russian forces. Special Services minster Stanislaw Zaryn said on Wednesday that over 1.5 million Ukrainians including 'thousands of children' were being held in various locations inside occupied territory where 'Ukrainians are sent en masse' and 'subjected to torture'.
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

768K+
Followers
169K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy