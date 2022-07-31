ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

2 dead after homemade helicopter crashes in Florida

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouF6N_0gzhx1zW00

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died after an aircraft described by authorities as “experimental” crashed in Clay County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the helicopter was homemade, CBS News reported.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter touched down between two buildings on private property in the Keystone Heights area at around 10 a.m., The Gainesville Sun reported.

When they arrived at the scene, however, officials found the aircraft badly damaged and engulfed in flames, CBS News reported.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the aircraft caught fire on impact, and two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene, the Sun reported.

It was not immediately clear from where the flight originated, and the Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation is ongoing, both news outlets reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man’s body found after van discovered in Jacksonville pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man’s body was discovered after police were notified Tuesday of a submerged vehicle inside a pond on North Jefferson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m. after...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Keystone Heights, FL
State
Florida State
Clay County, FL
Accidents
City
Keystone, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
WCJB

Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cbs News#The Gainesville Sun#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Scene cleared after crash blocks lanes of Matthews Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday night said a crash in the westbound lanes of the Matthews Bridge brought traffic to a crawl. It’s unclear how long Fire Rescue would be at the scene. Traffic appeared to be moving again around 9:10 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCJB

Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital

Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
LAKE CITY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
119K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy