Willis Gap jam lives up to its name

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recording artists Cowan, Zonn, HercuLeons in concert
The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury will be the scene of a musical reunion of sorts on Sunday as John Cowan, Andrea Zonn and The HercuLeons “all-star” band return to the Three Sisters Stage after performing at the venue in 2021. Sunday’s performance begins at 3 p.m., with doors open for seating beginning at 2 p.m.
Film planned on Martinsville 7
Martinsville 7 film to be produced by local activist and UVa’s Center for Politics. “We have to tell them in their innocence. Far too often we see that Black people are guilty before even going to court.”
‘A dream come true’: Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem to close late August
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem will close at the end of this month, according to the downtown bar’s social media page. “We are going to celebrate these last 30 days,” Danielle Bull wrote on Bull’s Tavern’s Facebook page. “It’s bittersweet but I am so glad the last ten years happened. This has been a dream come true.”
The South’s Woodstock?
This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Surry County fair starts Friday
The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?
The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?. BIG Something, Possum Holler Productions, and Life is Art Studios proudly present The BIG What? with three nights of music, art, camping, love, and mystery in a beautiful outdoor setting on Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Virginia! The boys from BIG Something have always thrown magnificent festivals, and once again this year they’ve got a killer lineup. The festival has two main stages — WHAT? Stage and Pine Grove Stage (plus the late-night mystery stage), so you don’t have to miss a single note!
Water-loving Amphitrite is looking for a family
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Meet Amphitrite: Potentially your new, water-loving bestie. Amphitrite is 4 and a half years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center for nearly 500 days, as of August 2. She’s a water-loving pitbull that’s spayed and would...
Signs against FloydFest moving to Check welcome ’22 goers
Concerns from Check residents have several concerns about FloydFest’s relocation next year. Some of those worried made their presence felt over the weekend at Floydfest 2022 as WFIR’s Ian Price reports.
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC
Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
Fading away as I lose the battle of old age
The combined bastards of old-age and depression are winning in the Summer of Hell, aided by climate change, oppressive heat and out-of-control inflation. August arrives on this already warm Monday with thunderstorms expected around 2 p.m. In other words, more of the same after the same weather for the last two months of the Summer from hell in America and the rest of the world.
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
Henry County to expand internet services
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County residents will have more access to the internet soon. On Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract with RiverStreet Networks that would expand internet services to underserved areas throughout the county, according to a press release. The release said that...
First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]
New Patrick County hospital leaders continue to gain feedback from community
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The new owners of the currently shuttered hospital in Patrick County are continuing to gain feedback from the community on the development process moving forward. Foresight Health leaders hosted a roundtable Tuesday night at Patrick and Henry Community College to talk with experts and local...
