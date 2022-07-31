Willis Gap jam lives up to its name

The BIG What? is Ready for You! Are You Ready for The BIG What?. BIG Something, Possum Holler Productions, and Life is Art Studios proudly present The BIG What? with three nights of music, art, camping, love, and mystery in a beautiful outdoor setting on Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Virginia! The boys from BIG Something have always thrown magnificent festivals, and once again this year they’ve got a killer lineup. The festival has two main stages — WHAT? Stage and Pine Grove Stage (plus the late-night mystery stage), so you don’t have to miss a single note!

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO