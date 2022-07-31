Ex-Putin adviser Chubais reported to be in European hospital

www.sfgate.com
What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska
Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
Vladimir Putin Possibly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip – Ukraine Official Calls His Lively Appearance 'Uncharacteristic'
A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
Could Vladimir Putin And Russia Reclaim Alaska From The US?
The U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 and later made the territory the 49th state. A new report from a Russian lawmaker suggests Russia could “reclaim” the territory. What Happened: A check for $7.2 million and a Treaty of Cession sealed a deal between Russia and the...
Former high-level Russian official who left Putin's government reportedly hospitalized
Former high-level Russian official Anatoly Chubais is in a European hospital suffering from symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological condition, according to prominent Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak.
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Iran supreme leader lauds Putin for starting Ukraine war and says if he hadn't, "dangerous" NATO would have
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
Putin warns US for punishing Russia
Jul. 7, 2022 - 01:46 - Fox correspondent Nate Foy discusses state sponsor of terrorism declaration on Russia and the millions fleeing into Ukraine borders on ‘Special Report W/ Bret Baier.’
Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
Putin Uses Body Doubles, Isn't in 'Good Health': Ukraine General
Ukrainian Major General Vadym Skibitsky said that Putin's inner circle has begun "panicking about his health."
Vladimir Putin Could Offer Ceasefire To Ukraine, Putting Zelenskyy In A Very Difficult Situation, Says Analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin could reportedly offer Ukraine a ceasefire as he attempts to fortify Russian advances in Luhansk and Donbas, but only after his army takes over all of the latter regions. What Happened: Putin would focus on capturing all of the Donbas before extending an offer of a...
Vladimir Putin Ally's Aircraft Seized and Handed to Ukrainian Army
67-year-old Victor Medvedchuk is a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch who was sanctioned by the United States earlier this year.
Former Putin ally who fled Russia hospitalized with rare illness that made him suddenly lose feeling in his hands and legs: report
Anatoly Chubais resigned as a top Putin advisor and left Russia shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. On Sunday he was hospitalized in Europe after developing a rare neurological disorder, the NYT reported. Chubais suddenly lost feeling in his hands and legs, his wife said, according to the report. A former...
Blinken Says Vladimir Putin's Forces Are Using Ukraine's Nuclear Plant As Military Base
Vladimir Putin’s Russia rejected U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that its forces are using Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) as a military base. What Happened: Blinken, on late Monday, spoke of fears over a nuclear accident in Ukraine. He told the media at the...
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
Putin Regime at 'Beginning of the End': Russia Expert
Economic fallout amid the Ukraine war is weakening Putin's grip on power, said Iver Neumann.
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States is joining Britain and the European Union in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, along with several Russian billionaires with close ties to the president. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions Tuesday, with separate sanctions announced by...
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish and Iranian leaders in Tehran on Tuesday - only his second foreign trip since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in February. Unblocking Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea was high on the agenda - Mr Putin said progress had been made. The...
Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become - White House
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran this week shows how Russia has become isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House's chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.
Alina Kabaeva: Vladimir Putin’s rumoured lover sanctioned by US over Ukraine invasion
Former Olympic gymnast and Russian president Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva was hit by a fresh bout of sanctions by the US amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.The US treasury department in a statement said it has frozen the visa of Ms Kabaeva and imposed other property restrictions.The department said she heads the National Media Group, a pro-Moscow media organisation that promotes Russia’s months-long invasion of Ukraine.Although it has been claimed that the 39-year-old former Russian Vogue cover model and two-time Olympic medalist is in a romantic relationship with the Russian president, Mr Putin has never publically acknowledged their...
SFGate
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
