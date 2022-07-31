ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Cubs prediction: Bank on Carlos Rodon at home

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Shrinkage.

Giants during the regular season last year. San Francisco’s on the verge of missing the postseason.

They won two of 10 prior to Saturday night’s game and are four games back of the Phillies and Cardinals in the wild-card race. It’s time.

The Cubs are at Frisco and Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.20) starts for Chicago.

Sampson has been solid enough, giving up seven runs over his past 17 ²/₃ innings. But Yo Adrian, when are you going to win? He’s made six starts and can’t seem to put one on the left side of the ledger.

Betting on Baseball?

The Giants counter with Carlos Rodon (8-6, 3.18). Rodon, 13-5 last year for the White Sox, has been struggling and has allowed 10 runs over his past two games, both on the road. However Rodon is 4-1 at home where his ERA falls dramatically to 2.05.

Home cookin’! Play 10 units on the Giants.

Ding Dong! Josh Bell hit a three run homer, and the Nats cut down the Cards, 7-6. We haven’t had our bell rung in a while. Loss has us at +1,973 hornsbys.

