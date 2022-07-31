Hollywood Farmers Market closed during police standoff

www.sfgate.com
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
foxla.com
Driver crashes into tent, killing two people inside
LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed after a car ran over the tent they were in. The crash happened near the intersection of W. 52nd and Flower St., in South LA. According to LAPD, the driver lost control and struck the tent, killing two people on the scene. The...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man stabbed to death at Santa Monica Library
SANTA MONICA – Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: On Monday, Aug.1, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding a Black male threatening Walmart customers with a handgun.… Read more "Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated"
kclu.org
Van set on fire in what investigators called attempted arson explosion in Ventura County
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man who was trying to blow up a van parked at a business. Ventura County firefighters were called to a nursery on Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore by reports of a suspicious vehicle. The found a fire in the back of a parked van, and a propane tank with an open valve in the van’s front seat.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
6 LA Starbucks stores now closed as company cites safety concerns
Six Los Angeles area Starbucks stores are now closed, with the coffee giant citing safety issues. The closures took on heightened significance because of an ongoing unionization effort at Starbucks' U.S. stores.
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in MainPlace Mall escalator in Santa Ana
Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St. Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s […]
Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office
A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
Male Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Atwater Village
Atwater Village, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers responded to a call of a male victim down suffering from a gunshot wound to… Read more "Male Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Atwater Village"
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
foxla.com
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police
PASADENA – An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the...
theeastsiderla.com
Former Eagle Rock Plaza store owner found guilty in $25 million phone fraud case
Eagle Rock -- A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was found guilty of running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company's internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. A jury found Argishti Khudaverdyan,...
UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal
Autopsy results reveal that UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times at a luxury Los Angeles furniture store in January, PEOPLE has learned. On Jan. 13, after 1 p.m., Kupfer was working by herself at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Ave. in Hancock Park when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, came into the store and fatally stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
