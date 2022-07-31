Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background

americanmilitarynews.com
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Quarterback Deshaun...
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
wyso.org
UNOFFICIAL SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS
We have the unofficial results from today’s local elections. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Butler County, Hanover Reserve, local option (RESULT - YES) : People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays. Butler County, Ross school levy (RESULT -...
Urbana Citizen
Barhorst wins 85th District GOP primary
In unofficial results Tuesday night, in the Republican primary for the 85th District representative seat, Tim Barhorst of Shelby County defeated Urbana’s Lilli Johnson Vitale and Rochiel Foulk. Barhorst had 4,555 total votes, Vitale had 2,803 and Foulk had 728. In Champaign County, Barhorst had 1,029 votes, Vitale had...
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
dayton247now.com
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80,000 this year, officials say
DAYTON — About 80,000 people attended the 48th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, show organizers announced Monday. The United States Navy’s Blue Angels headlined this year’s show for the first time in four years. This year they conducted their first Dayton demonstration with their new F/A-18 Super Hornets.
dayton.com
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues
About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
Car show in Clermont County to honor servicemembers killed in Afghanistan
Car show will honor the families of two service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
police1.com
'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy
Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
greaterspringfield.com
Companies Are Starting & Expanding in Springfield - Ohio’s Central Location
Springfield and Clark County are centrally located in Ohio, providing easy access to the Dayton and Columbus markets. Beyond that, the city itself is growing rapidly, becoming a destination for families looking for a community that offers it all - good schools, parks, activities and affordable housing. New Businesses in...
spectrumnews1.com
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
wyso.org
Fairborn sues forever chemical manufacturers
The City of Fairborn is suing 32 chemical manufacturers for allegedly contaminating one of the city's back-up wells with "forever chemicals." "Forever chemicals,” or PFAS, are extremely difficult to break down because of their strong chemical bonds, so they can end up sticking around for a long time in the water, in the soil, and in the human body.
Lima News
Flying acts soar above Dayton Air Show, delight fans
With the singing of the National Anthem, flying acts began shortly after noon Saturday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The 48th annual show opened at 9 a.m. with clear skies and low humidity — conditions that were just about perfect for the event. A waiting line of spectators gathered on the East end of Dayton International Airport and were steadily streaming in all morning.
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
‘We have it from here’: Family, friends remember life of Deputy Yates during funeral service
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The life of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was honored during a funeral service at First Christian Church in Springfield Monday. Family and friends packed the church to say their final goodbyes. The service opened with Pastor Darryl May, and songs by Par Tolliver and Doug Toles Jr. Pastor Bruce […]
Locos fall in finals; Furuto steps down
HAMILTON – Forget about the Hamilton Joes’ woeful pitching in Game 1 of the championship series. Pitching helped carry the Joes to an 8-3 victory over the Lima Locos to win the championship in Game 3 of the best-of-3 championship series of the Great Lakes Collegiate League Sunday at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
