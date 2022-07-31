Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County

nbc25news.com
Driver intoxicated during crash that killed two cyclists in charity ride, deputies say
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mandy Benn, 42, was charged Monday with killing two men riding through Ionia County in Saturday's Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour fundraising ride. Benn is charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
Alcohol and distracted driving suspected in Sandusky woman’s Friday crash
Sanilac County Sheriff deputies say that alcohol and distracted driving were at play during a late night ride that resulted in a woman driving into an unoccupied building. Deputies received the call about 1:04 a.m. Friday morning, responding with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to the scene at West Sanilac and Ubly Roads in Elmer Township.
70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Gratiot near 8 Mile Road, just on the border of Detroit and Eastpointe.
Man facing 20 charges after mass shooting in Detroit that killed 2, injured 6
A Detroit man is facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with a mass shooting on the city’s west side over the weekend that left two people dead and six others injured.
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing
Multiple officers from the Lansing Police Department are at the scene but did not confirm with 6 News what the incident was related to.
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Police scour Eastpointe after suspect escapes on foot during prison transport
Police said they are looking for a prisoner who managed to escape a transport Monday evening and has so far eluded authorities in Macomb County.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
