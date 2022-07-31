www.registercitizen.com
Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
NBC Connecticut
Crash Causes Delays on I-691 in Meriden
There are delays on Interstate 691 West in Meriden after a crash, according to CT Travel Smart. The crash is between exits 8 and 7 and one lane is getting by. CT Travel Smart is reporting that I-691 East is closed between exits 4 and 5 because of an overturned vehicle.
Register Citizen
Police: Man seriously hurt when car slams into Guilford barn
GUILFORD — A man was seriously injured when the car he was driving went off the road and slammed into a barn, police said. According to Police Chief Butch Hyatt, the crash happened Tuesday in the 5000-block of Durham Road. The driver was heading north when the vehicle crossed over the lane for southbound traffic and struck the building, which is close to the road, Hyatt said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatality reported in East Fishkill Taconic crash – parkway closed
EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon is believed to involve a fatality. Both southbound lanes of the Taconic are closed to traffic as of 2:15 p.m. A vehicle is said to have...
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 East in Plainville
Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon. State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down. According to troopers, the crash involves multiple motorcycles.
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
NBC Connecticut
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
Several injured after multi-car crash on Mass Pike
Several people were brought to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon.
IDs Released For Connecticut Duo Killed In Rollover Crash On I-290 In Worcester
Authorities have identified the Connecticut duo killed in a morning rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester as Luc Morin, age 65, and Christine Banavige, age 52, both of New Britain, Conn. The duo was killed after their pickup truck rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, Massachusetts...
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
Tractor-trailer crashes off-road on I-84
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer went off road while driving on I-84 E, according to state police. The incident occurred around exit 17, and shut down the right lane around 11:30 this morning. Troop A responded to the scene. Injuries were reported, however the severity is currently unknown. This story is developing and will […]
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
Pedestrian dies after Silas Deane Highway crash
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A man has died after an accident in Wethersfield on Silas Deane Highway. He was struck by a car while crossing the road between Nott Street and Cumberland Ave, around 9:15 p.m. Friday. The man was treated on the scene. He was taken to a local...
Register Citizen
Stamford firefighter hurt in condo blaze, official says
STAMFORD — A firefighter was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after falling through a porch at a burning Shippan condo building, a city official said. The firefighter fell roughly 6 feet after the first-floor porch, weakened by the blaze, gave way, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gloersen said. He said the firefighter was later released from the hospital.
