Plainville, CT

WTNH

Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
GUILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Causes Delays on I-691 in Meriden

There are delays on Interstate 691 West in Meriden after a crash, according to CT Travel Smart. The crash is between exits 8 and 7 and one lane is getting by. CT Travel Smart is reporting that I-691 East is closed between exits 4 and 5 because of an overturned vehicle.
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man seriously hurt when car slams into Guilford barn

GUILFORD — A man was seriously injured when the car he was driving went off the road and slammed into a barn, police said. According to Police Chief Butch Hyatt, the crash happened Tuesday in the 5000-block of Durham Road. The driver was heading north when the vehicle crossed over the lane for southbound traffic and struck the building, which is close to the road, Hyatt said.
GUILFORD, CT
City
Plainville, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Plainville, CT
Traffic
WTNH

Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
WWLP

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 East in Plainville

Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon. State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down. According to troopers, the crash involves multiple motorcycles.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

Tractor-trailer crashes off-road on I-84

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer went off road while driving on I-84 E, according to state police. The incident occurred around exit 17, and shut down the right lane around 11:30 this morning. Troop A responded to the scene. Injuries were reported, however the severity is currently unknown. This story is developing and will […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
CHICOPEE, MA
FOX 61

Pedestrian dies after Silas Deane Highway crash

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A man has died after an accident in Wethersfield on Silas Deane Highway. He was struck by a car while crossing the road between Nott Street and Cumberland Ave, around 9:15 p.m. Friday. The man was treated on the scene. He was taken to a local...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford firefighter hurt in condo blaze, official says

STAMFORD — A firefighter was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after falling through a porch at a burning Shippan condo building, a city official said. The firefighter fell roughly 6 feet after the first-floor porch, weakened by the blaze, gave way, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gloersen said. He said the firefighter was later released from the hospital.
STAMFORD, CT

