'In these situations, every second counts': Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead

Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
1 in custody after infant death at hotel off the Katy Freeway in west Houston, police say
Officers were called to a hotel just off the Katy Freeway on Tuesday regarding the fatality.
'Like I won $1 million': Baytown family stunned their stolen dog 'Sheba' was found 5 years later
"I was like, 'No way.'" A Baytown family spent years living without their beloved German Shepherd. That long-lost family member is coming home soon.
fox26houston.com
Houston teen vanishes while wearing ankle monitor, family believes he's no longer alive
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is dedicated to shining a light on the thousands of people who go missing from the greater Houston area. We spoke with a mother desperately seeking closure after her 19-year-old son vanished while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor. "He gave me a hug, he said mom...
Family of transgender woman hopes someone comes forward after her murder last week
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi...
More than 20 businesses burglarized in Kingwood after suspects smashed doors to get inside
Houston police officers are educating the owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the break-ins.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
'You never know when a bullet's gonna pass by': Summertime shootings cause fear along Cullen Road
After living in the area for about 15 years, the victim's brother said he's angry by the violence that has now impacted his family.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Shelter in place lifted after large fire at Prime Eco plant in Wharton
At one point, police asked residents to turn off their air conditioners during the fire, but people are now allowed to use their A/C again
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
7 emaciated horses with open wounds, including 2 foals, rescued from property in Bellville
Officials told Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators the owner was not compliant after multiple requests were made to provide the equine with proper veterinary care.
2 men charged with capital murder in shooting and carjacking that left 2 dead in southeast Houston
The 18- and 19-year-old suspects were denied bond during a court appearance Wednesday morning. They both reportedly admitted to their roles.
fox26houston.com
Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum. Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice. Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and...
Fort Bend Co. asking unoccupied law enforcement officers to stop by schools randomly
Officials said the new plan would not take officers from assigned duties, but instead give those waiting for an assignment something proactive to do to help keep kids safe.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
German Shepherd stolen from Baytown home found 4.5 years later and more than 600 miles away
Eyewitness News reported back in 2018 about a German Shepherd named Sheba, who was one of several dogs being taken throughout Baytown.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Driver charged with theft of mail and official postal keys
HOUSTON, TX -- A 23-year-old resident of Missouri City is set to appear in court on allegations he used his hoodless Buick to steal postal mail and keys, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Brandon Brantley was taken into custody today. He is set for his initial appearance before U.S....
Ghost guns eliminated from future 'No questions asked' gun buyback events in Houston
"No questions asked" gun buyback event was successful enough that the city of Houston and Harris County are planning another one.
fox26houston.com
Man claims to have sold dozens of 'ghost guns' at Houston gun buyback event
HOUSTON - Houston leaders say they will no longer accept 3D-printed firearms, also known as ghost guns, at future gun buyback events after one man allegedly exchanged dozens of them over the weekend. "We’re going to exclude those next time around," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This is a program designed...
